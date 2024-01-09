Are Lab Grown Diamond Engagement Rings a Good Alternative To Traditional Ones?

—

Lab grown diamonds continue to gain widespread popularity, becoming the go-to choice for couples who are shopping for a diamond engagement ring.

Some couples, however, are often skeptical about buying a lab grown diamond engagement ring and tend to stick to traditional diamond engagement rings . This is understandable as a professionally grown diamond is considered ‘synthetic,’ which a number of couples feel may not truly represent their idea of romance.

With that said, it’s worth familiarizing yourself with what lab grown diamond engagement rings are – you may very well be pleasantly surprised once you understand some of the key differences between a lab grown diamond and a traditional one!

What is a lab grown diamond, and are they even real?

As the term implies, a lab grown diamond is grown in a controlled lab environment. Using two very well-known methods, CVD (Chemical Vapor Deposition) and HPHT (High Pressure High Temperature), scientists are able to ‘manufacture’ diamonds that visually look almost 1:1 with their earth-mined counterparts. In fact, laboratory-produced diamonds have even received certification from the GIA (Gemological Institute of America) for having the same chemical and physical properties as traditional diamonds.

Some people believe that lab diamonds are not real. This is merely an assumption or a misconception at best. On the contrary, diamonds grown in a lab are just as “real” as the ones mined from our beloved planet. They boast shape, color, size, and clarity grades like earth-mined diamonds. Also, to reiterate, both lab grown and traditional diamonds have the very same chemical as well as physical properties. Both have diamond certifications as well.

Lab grown vs. earth-mind diamonds: The differences according to the experts

The naked eye alone cannot detect any differences whatsoever between lab grown vs. traditional diamonds. One underlying distinction, however, is that while earth-mind diamonds have trace amounts of nitrogen, lab-grown ones have none. Interestingly, this is one of the properties gemologists rely on when determining the origins of a diamond.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Another difference is that natural diamonds are naturally created due to pressure from the earth’s crust over millions of years. They are then mined, cut to size, and polished. A lab grown diamond is subjected to the same process more or less, but in a lab setting, typically ready within months and often weeks! It is then cut and polished, much like a traditional diamond.

Why should you choose a lab grown diamond engagement ring?

While the appeal of an earth-minded diamond will likely never be lost over the passage of time, a lab grown diamond featuring the same quality, look, and feel can cost you up to 30-50% less. So, for your once-in-a-lifetime event, you can definitely get the diamond engagement ring that you always dreamed of without necessarily giving away an arm and a leg!

Lab grown diamond engagement rings boast the same physical and chemical attributes of a traditional one, so they can be just as dazzling to wear and look at, if not more. Finally, they are also more sustainable and ethically sourced, so the next time you’re looking for a lovely engagement ring, make it a lab grown diamond one!

—

This content is brought to you by Stephen Marshal

iStockPhoto