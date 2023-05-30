Hottest Lehengas and Chaniya Choli Collection

—

Lehengas are the most preferred dress for Indian brides. They come in a wide variety of designs and fabrics to suit different moods and occasions.

Erstwhile fashion elements are going to dominate bridal lehengas in 2023. This burgundy red lehenga has matte gold zari work showcasing floral patterns and motifs full of peacocks.

1. Maroon and Gold Lehenga

Maroon is a beautiful color that can make brides look royal. Its unique shade is highlighted beautifully in this bridal lehenga that carries intricate embroidery work. The zari, gota-patti, and Resham technique is used to engrave peacock and floral motifs in the fabric. The choli is covered with golden thread work that enhances the beauty of this attire.

This outfit is inspired by the Mughal era. The resham and dabka handwork techniques have been used to engrave elaborate motifs that give the look of a Mughal princess.

While the love for unconventional bridal looks might not see a huge transformation in 2023, trends like quirky sleeves, ruffled hems, non-bridal tones, and vintage or period styles will continue to be in demand. Moreover, Indowestern lehengas that can be paired with a trendy crop top or blouse are also going to remain in demand this year.

2. White Lehenga with Floral Embroidery

Steal the show adorning this white floral embroidered georgette LEHENGA CHOLI . This semi-stitched designer lehenga is paired with a matching organza dupatta. It features resham thread, sequins, and zari embroidery work embellished on a white georgette skirt and satin lining.

Full floral embroidered lehengas are a perfect choice for brides who want to look like a princess on their wedding day. They can be paired with a long veil for an ethereal bride look or with a contrasting blouse for a more glamorous appeal.

The bridal lehenga, also known as Ghaghra or laacha, is one of the most important traditional dresses for Indian women. It is worn with a short choli and a beautiful dupatta to add elegance and grace. The choli can be adorned with a Kundan necklace, earrings, maang-teeka, bangles, and other jewelry to enhance the beauty of this dress.

3. Pastel Pink Lehenga with Sequin Work

As the name suggests, this pink lehenga is ideal for brides with pale skin. The shimmering silver sequins and beadwork add a festive touch to the bridal outfit. Moreover, the deep-v choli is inspired by the vintage queen style that accentuates your curves and makes you look sexy.

Similarly, this blue lehenga with matte gold embellishment is also in fashion. The zari work uses techniques like dabka, tilla, nakshi, and cut dana and gives the look of erstwhile Mughal fashion!

This bridal lehenga carries forward two of the major 2023 trends – self-tone embellishment and the use of frills in borders. The lehenga has violet and faded lilac fabrics with silver sequin and bead embroidery and a light net dupatta with violet fabric pleated like a frill!

4. Blue Lehenga with Matte Gold Embellishment

For the bride who loves traditional shades, this red bridal lehenga with zari gold embellishments is for you! The contrasting baby blue dupatta gives the outfit a pop of color and brings to life the beauty of the embroidered motifs.

Erstwhile fashion elements will make a comeback in 2023 and this bridal lehenga takes the concept to the next level. The choli features the lotus motif taken from Mughal tunics while the intricate zari work on the skirt evokes Rajasthani culture and art.

Another major Chaniya choli trend that will be popular in 2023 is the use of pastel tones and self-tone embroidery. This wedding outfit combines all three trends by featuring pastel tones, a zari and sequin-based choli, and a dupatta with frills. The result is an elegant bridal look that will be perfect for your sagai or roka.

5. Red Lehenga with Self-Tone Embellishment

Traditional Indian dress has become a symbol of sartorial sophistication and beauty. Embroidery and ornamentation are being replaced by sustainable design language and premium fabrics in Indian bridal dresses. The result is lehengas that are a perfect blend of tradition and modernity.

Burgundies, marsala shades, and red lehengas will dominate the bridal scene in 2023. This red Sabyasachi lehenga exuberates a period charm and has motifs that remind one of Mughal fashion.

Quirky choli styles might be a popular trend in 2023 as well. These include ruffled sleeves and cold-shoulder looks. This Sabyasachi lehenga with ornate zari work and contrasting peach dupatta is ideal for a bride who wants to look like a queen on her big day.

Sequins are a popular embellishment for lehengas. They are tiny silver and gold discs that glitter and catch the light. They are available in various shapes and sizes and can be used in patterns or as a single element in an outfit.

