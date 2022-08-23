Besrey: Your One-Stop Solution for Baby Needs

—

Besrey is known for producing high-quality products thoughtfully designed for children’s comfort, security, and happy growth. With the faith of “born with love, the core value of Besrey is to benefit both the infant and the parents by offering highly-evolved baby products. Their product design and supply-chain team work together to seek solutions for developing better baby and infant products made from high-quality materials that ensure safety and comfort while making parenting that little bit easier.

Introduction

Besrey was introduced in 2015, based in Hamburg, Germany. Besrey’s are working as a manufacturer as well as exporter. The location of manufacture is Fuzhou, Fujian province, China. Besrey has been granted up to 79 patents.

Besrey’s Journey

Besrey’s covers its business globally, whereas its central targeted region is in Western Europe. In 2016, Besrey’s started its business on online platforms such as Amazon and US and EU websites. In 2019, their products had been started to be sold on Cdiscount and Walmart. In 2020, they started to work on OTTO. And now, their business has been expanded to AliExpress and some other offline channels.

Research & Survey

In 2015, Besrey conducted research by surveying the concerns of experienced parents to learn while raising a baby. Upon research, they come up with new ideas on how to create the quality products like strollers and bedside sleepers; whereas Besrey’s primary focus is to provide benefits for both kids and parents. They have become baby product specialist and has membership with ECPlaza.

Online Availability

Besrey’s products are available on various websites, from where you can buy your required product. Some popular online websites are; Amazon, Walmart, ebay, Aliexpress, Cdiscount, etc. All of Besrey’s products have National and European certificates.

Consumer Relations

Besrey products established consumer relations and set up a toll-free customer relations email that provided information on baby products and parenting issues.

Besrey’s Aims

The main aims of the Besrey are as follows:

To provide safety, product quality & comfort to baby and parent.

To grow every baby happy and healthy by focusing on high-quality products for them.

A vital part of its awareness is making products that benefit infants and parents.

To ensure the safety and health of the growing baby and relieve the stress of the parents of the newborn.

Products

Besrey offers products not limited to baby carriers, toddler tricycles, bedside sleepers, rocking cradles, and baby strollers. Most of the products offered have multiple variations and features; therefore; the parents are at ease and can make a thoughtful decision while selecting the most suitable product for the baby. Besrey is the right place and choice to get new gadgets. Some of the features of the major products are the following:

Baby Carriers: Baby carriers are designed with a wide comfy cushioned seat for babies. Hip baby seats are lightweight carriers and have the essential feature of front facing in or out, hip and back carry. Its straps are customized fit for parents with adjustable padded shoulder straps and waist belts as your baby grows.

Baby carriers are designed with a wide comfy cushioned seat for babies. Hip baby seats are lightweight carriers and have the essential feature of front facing in or out, hip and back carry. Its straps are customized fit for parents with adjustable padded shoulder straps and waist belts as your baby grows. Toddler Tricycles: Besrey is providing tricycles for babies with unique features such as an infant seat that is reclinable and facing to the front. It has the feature of paddle lock and parent steering.

Besrey is providing tricycles for babies with unique features such as an infant seat that is reclinable and facing to the front. It has the feature of paddle lock and parent steering. Bedside Sleeper: It is designed with a spacious sleeping area for infants from 0-6 months. Its fiberboard and cotton mattress provides comfort and protects your baby’s spine while growing.

It is designed with a spacious sleeping area for infants from 0-6 months. Its fiberboard and cotton mattress provides comfort and protects your baby’s spine while growing. Rocking Cradle: These are toxic free high-quality cradles with excellent stability. Its soft cotton mattress is breathable and provides excellent support to your loved one.

These are toxic free high-quality cradles with excellent stability. Its soft cotton mattress is breathable and provides excellent support to your loved one. Baby/Twin Baby stroller: Besrey provides a wide range of baby strollers with excellent quality and features. They are foldable, lightweight, and comfortable as its seat is waterproof and skin-friendly. The twin baby stroller has a double seat with multiple positions. These strollers have rain covers on their top, and some of them have a unique feature of peekaboo windows.

