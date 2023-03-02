Everything You Need to Be a Proactive Father

—

Being a father is a fulfilling milestone in your life, so it’s only natural to want to be the best parent you can be. But whether you’re expecting your first baby or have a child that’s transitioning into their teen years, parenting is hard. It’s not uncommon for new parents to feel lost and confused about how to go about everything. As a father, you want to be as proactive as you can be, but there may be a few things that can interfere with it. In this post, we’ll be providing dads with everything they need to be more proactive parent.

Understand It’s Not Just About You Anymore

Let’s start by tackling the elephant in the room; being a father will cut down your personal time by a significant amount. Your child, albeit a newborn or blossoming teen, is going to need you whenever the situation calls for it. Unfortunately, many new parents find it incredibly jarring to focus only on the child . When you maintain a sense of independence and have a lot of free time, everything just feels natural to you.

The reason why you’re most likely so perplexed and overwhelmed is that having children is a lifestyle change, and a big one at that. No matter what scenario you’re in, the sooner you understand that your life isn’t all about you anymore, the more proactive you’ll become. Fighting against what’s essentially your instinct is hard but resisting it will only make accepting so much worse.

Start Planning Out Their College Education

If you’re expecting a baby and you want to set them up for success in the future, then you’re already being proactive. You can go even further beyond by investing into a 529 savings plan. This is a special type of investment that lets you finance a beneficiary’s college education. In this instance, the beneficiary is your child. If your baby isn’t born yet, you can make yourself the beneficiary and then transfer everything to your child once they’re born. The money you put into this account is tax-deferred, which means nothing will be deducted until withdrawal.

Should your child be on their way to college, you can help them get the degree they want by cosigning student loans with Earnest . Becoming a cosigner through them makes it easier for your child to eligible for their student loans and you’ll be able to receive some generous tax benefits. Cosigners can write off over $2,000 on their taxes, which helps them get a refund come tax time. 529 plans are somewhat different as what you can write off from them will depend on how much you’ve contributed as well as where you currently live.

Talk to Your Support System

Let’s be honest in that being a father is exhausting work and it’s okay to feel that way. But if you feel that you’re stuck, you’re not sure how to handle certain situations or you have some apprehension, this is what a support system is for. Talking to trusted confidants , like your friends, your father, and even the other parent. Feeling alone and helpless as a parent can end up causing a lot of issues; not only for you, but for your child as well. Getting advice or even a helping hand can make a world of difference when it comes to being a proactive father. It shows you want to be the best father you can be and that you’re dedicated. Explain the troubles you’re having and don’t leave out a single detail. Letting everyone know all about the situation you’re in can help them give you exactly what you need.

Make Time with Your Spouse

Being a proactive father stems from more than being a doting parent. You also have your spouse to be with as well. Both of you need a break every now and then , so there’s nothing wrong with leaving your child in the capable hands of a babysitter isn’t a bad idea. In fact, you’d be surprised to know how many marriages and relationships end up hitting the rocks because of children. That doesn’t mean the child will break your relationship; it’s just that they’re so much of a responsibility, you and your spouse barely have any personal time together. Parents going through a divorce is a very stressful situation for children and can alter their mood significantly.

Don’t Go Out as Much

Before your child came about, you had all the time in the world to do as you please and go where you want to. But now that you’re a parent, you don’t have anywhere near the amount of freedom you once had. This coincides with how your life isn’t all about you anymore. This isn’t to say you can’t go out and enjoy yourself ever, but you do have to plan for it. If you just leave whenever you please, it can ruin your relationship with your child and spouse.

