How Dads Support Kids With Psychic Abilities

One of the greatest joys of parenthood is discovering your child’s talents and abilities, like playing your first game of catch and realizing they have an impressively strong arm, or driving around and hearing them belt out songs in perfect pitch from the backseat.

But some abilities are more elusive, like being naturally generous, compassionate, or psychically sensitive. A report by Psychic Source found that around half of parents think their child has psychic abilities. From reading emotions to predicting the future, kids’ sensitive natures can lend themselves to extrasensory abilities. Looking deeper into Psychic Source’s findings, we explored how dads, in particular, handle their children’s psychic abilities.

Raising Psychic Kids

The first step in raising a psychic child is acknowledging and believing their gifts. While this sounds obvious, Psychic Source found that dads were more doubtful of their children’s psychic abilities than moms. It can be easy to brush off psychic experiences as coincidental, silly, or pretend, but denying any aspect of a child’s personality can damage the parent and child relationship.

Compared to the moms, more of the dads who Psychic Source studied also admitted to making their children uncomfortable before understanding their psychic abilities. No dad wants that. Luckily, once dads put aside their skepticism and accepted their children’s abilities, over 92% supported them.

How do you support a child with psychic abilities? First, learn more about it. One can possess many psychic abilities, and understanding your child’s gifts is critical to making them feel accepted and loved.

Types of Psychic Abilities

While learning about psychic abilities doesn’t take much work, only 27% of dads surveyed did so. (Come on, dads—we can do better than that.) To help you start your psychic research journey, here is a list of psychic abilities most commonly found in kids.

Clairsentience , the ability to perceive emotional energy.

, the ability to perceive emotional energy. Telepathy , the ability to read minds.

, the ability to read minds. Clairvoyance , the ability to see beyond the natural world.

, the ability to see beyond the natural world. Clairaudience , the ability to hear beyond the natural world.

, the ability to hear beyond the natural world. Claircognizance , unexplained knowledge.

, unexplained knowledge. Retrocognition , unexplained knowledge of past events.

, unexplained knowledge of past events. Precognition , foreknowledge of things to come.

, foreknowledge of things to come. Mediumship, the ability to communicate with spirits of the dead.

Identifying your child’s ability and learning about it can show your child how important they are to you. Children are constantly told how busy adults are, so taking time to learn more about your child sends a powerful message. And as you know more about your child’s abilities, you can help them understand their full potential.

Supporting Kids’ Psychic Abilities

Once dads understand their child’s abilities, 45% help them use their gifts. Just like with t-ball and learning the ABCs, practice makes progress when it comes to psychic abilities. But can you practice being psychic yourself? Developing psychic abilities is all about listening and trusting yourself. Dads can help children do this by creating a quiet space for them, helping them recognize inspiration, and believing them when inspiration is shared.

Finally, dads can support their psychic child by proudly sharing their child’s gifts with the world. Parents eagerly teach their children to share toys, take turns, and show off their talents. Unfortunately, some parents may feel nervous or embarrassed when their kids talk about psychic talents. But dads should be just as eager for their psychic child to share their extrasensory gifts as they would be for their athletic child to share their throwing skills. Happily, most dads already feel this way. Psychic Source’s study found that 65% of dads encouraged their children to share their abilities with others.

Learning that your child has psychic abilities may come as a shock, but those gifts should be acknowledged and embraced like any other. By believing in your child’s abilities and learning more about their gifts, you can show them that you love and accept every part of them. Encouraging your child to develop and share those gifts can help build their self-esteem and confidence. Most importantly, supporting your child and their abilities can strengthen your relationship and assure them that they are deeply loved. What more could a parent want?

