How to Help Kids Cope With Stress After an Accident

After an accident, children can sometimes hide their emotions. They might be fearful of how you will react to their anger or sadness. Some children might show the stress that they feel after an accident by acting out in school or shutting down at home. If you notice any of these issues with your children, there are some ways that you can help them overcome their feelings in a healthy way.

Safety

Try to do everything you can to make your children feel safe. They need to know that you’re there for them and that you’re going to do everything possible not to let anything happen to them in the future.

Children often respond well to all of the extra hugs, kisses, and attention that you can give them as it lets them know that you are a safety net for them. While you’re in the car, make sure your children are buckled into their seats and that you practice all of the rules of the road to ensure that you minimize your risk of an accident.

Stay Calm

Avoid overreacting to each situation that you encounter. Let your children scream or show their emotions after an accident as this can be healthy instead of letting them bottle their emotions. If you show that you’re anxious or that you don’t have the situation under control, then they could feed off of that negative energy and begin to react the same [source].

You also want to pay attention to how you sound when you’re talking. Use soothing notes in your voice instead of those that sound like you’re in a panic as children can pick up on these details.

Routines

One way that you can help children cope with their stress is by maintaining their daily routines. Here are a few things that you want to keep as normal as possible:

Homework schedules

Sports activities

Meals at home

Holiday activities

Keep bedtime and morning routines as normal as possible so that children get plenty of sleep and so that they are ready to start the day. Rules should also stay the same so that your children know what’s expected of them.

Fun and Excitement

Try to make sure your children have as much fun, excitement, and adventure as possible. They need to know that life isn’t always about living in fear and that accidents won’t normally happen. Excitement doesn’t always have to be scary. New adventures can be fun.

Hold a family night with board games or movies. Take your children to a favorite attraction, or go out to eat during the week before seeing a movie. A family vacation can be very healing. Your children will feel normal again instead of thinking about the accident. Fun activities will take their minds off of the accident as well.

Information

Don’t be afraid to talk to your children about the accident. They need to know some details about how it happened, any injuries that they sustained, and what could have happened. However, they don’t need to know significant details about death or intense injuries if they aren’t related to what your children experienced.

If your children have questions, try to answer them honestly but in an age-appropriate manner. If they are toddlers or young children, then you might have to use books or videos to explain details. Consider getting help from a therapist when talking about an accident with your children as well.

Depending on the severity of the accident, your family might be left with high auto mechanic bills or even medical bills. You may need to ask your lawyer how do personal injury settlements work? With their assistance, you can determine if you’re eligible for compensation that can help cover the cost of physical and mental care that your children might need.

