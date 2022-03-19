How to Soothe a Crying Baby

—

There are many reasons why babies cry. Typically, young babies cry a lot since it can be their only way to receive attention. In order to calm a baby, you must first understand why they are crying. You may find your baby crying even though you have attended to their immediate needs. Despite the fact that this is natural, it can be quite distressing for you both. Try the strategies below to soothe an inconsolable infant.

Reasons your baby is crying

It’s a question that parents have been asking forever: Why is my baby crying? The following factors may contribute to your baby’s crying:

Hunger – Nursing or bottle-feeding occurs eight to 12 times a day for newborns. Whenever your baby cries, it's a good indication that she or he is hungry again. Look for signs of hunger, such as smacking of lips or bringing hands to the mouth, before tears begin. Make sure you provide your baby high-quality nutrition to ensure your little one receives the most optimal amount of nutrients for healthy development.

Gas – The air trapped in your baby’s belly can make her/him uncomfortable and fussy. After every feeding, burp your baby and pat the back gently to relieve gas.

Fatigue – On average, newborns sleep about 14 to 17 hours a day in two- to four-hour spurts from day one to month three. Let your little one sleep if you think she/he needs it.

Sickness – Crying can be an indication that your baby isn’t feeling well, so you might want to see your baby’s pediatrician. If you suspect she/he might have a fever, take her/his rectal temperature.

Hot or cold – Layers are good for dressing your baby, but if you use too few or too many, she or he may be uncomfortable and in tears. You should add or subtract a layer depending on your baby’s outfit.

Boredom – Babies do get tired of watching the same old thing over and over again. In order to keep your little one entertained, pop her/him into a front carrier, rock her/him in a glider or rocking chair, stand by the window, go for a walk, or simply stroll from room to room.

Wet or dirty diaper – The last thing anyone wants is to sit in wet or poopy pants! Babies produce six or more wet diapers per day, so check her/him often.

Soothing a fussy baby

If your baby doesn't seem sick or you've ruled out the obvious reasons why she/he might be crying (empty tummy, wet diaper, overdue nap), you can try these time-tested techniques for clearing tears and getting you back to feeling better.

Sing a song – No matter whether you are singing in tune or off-key, your baby doesn’t mind. In any case, she/he knows you love and cherish her/him with song. Whenever your child is cranky, sing a classic lullaby, a cheesy ’80s power ballad, or whatever song you like.

Give your baby a massage – Massaging your baby is a relaxing ritual for both of you, and it’s also a good way to calm your little one’s cries. There is no need to use lotion or specific baby massage oils, but you can experiment.

Entertain your little one – Babies can get bored – and if they do, they may get fussy. Use silly noises and animated expressions to narrate your actions to keep your child entertained.

Glide, rock, or sway – Sit in a rocker or glider while you hold your baby, or place her/him in a vibrating bouncy seat or motorized baby swing.

Consider a front carrier or sling – A great way to soothe your baby is to wear her/him and walk around. Babies enjoy the sense of closeness and the rhythm of your steps. Having a carrier frees up your hands, allowing you to multitask easily.

Turn on the white noise – Babies may feel calmed down by rhythmic whooshing sounds, which refer to the womb. Try using a hairdryer, vacuum cleaner, or fan. You can also buy a white-noise machine.

Final thoughts

Endless tears are painful, especially when you’re operating on too little sleep due to midnight feedings. Having a crying baby can be frustrating, so ease the load by passing the baby to your partner, mother, friend, or sitter and then taking time for yourself.

In case you’ve tried every trick in the book but still can’t figure out where the tears are coming from, you should contact your baby’s pediatrician.

This content is brought to you by Stephen Jones.

