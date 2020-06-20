Infant Feeding 101 for Newbie Dads

—

Babies are a handful, especially for people who have entered the world of parenting for the first time. If you are a newbie, then prepare for sleepless nights trying to stop your baby from crying and, of course, baby formulas or nursing and baby food. While it’s not as complicated as preparing a tax return, there is a lot you need to know when it comes to preparing an infant’s food.

Taking care of your baby’s nutrition is something you will want to handle properly as a father. One thing’s for sure, though, you don’t have to worry about setting the kitchen on fire just to prepare a warm bottle of milk.

Let’s start you off with the basics of preparing a baby’s meal:

Feeding during the first year

The very first year is critical to your child’s physical and mental development. You will have to aim for a perfect balance in necessary vitamins and minerals that can boost your baby’s growth in the succeeding years. Sure enough, breast milk remains preferable for the first six months, so your spouse may be on full-time feeding duty during this time.

As your baby enters his or her ninth month, you may have to ask your pediatrician about the right type of formula for your baby’s needs. Chances are, the doctor will prescribe a certain brand of baby milk based on your child’s digestive tolerance, daily nutrient intake, and body-mass index.

Homemade formulas are a ‘no-go’

Asking a pediatrician about the ideal formula to consider for your baby helps you avoid making any serious mistakes when it comes to preparing baby formula. That said, feeding your baby with a mixture of canned or whole cow’s milk and plant-based solutions can result in digestive problems and allergic reactions.

As much as it is inexpensive compared to buying baby formula from the pharmacy, creating your baby’s meal from scratch is not a wise thing to do. Instead, get advice from your pediatrician before you go out shopping for baby formula.

Should you use an organic formula?

Some people think it’s okay, some people think it’s over-hyped. But organic baby formula can be a proper substitute to familiar brands you find sitting on supermarket shelves. Products such as those from Tastyganics are free from preservatives and toxic chemicals that could otherwise pass under the noses of the Food and Drug Administration.

Then again, your pediatrician should give you the all-clear before you consider buying an organic baby product straight from the internet. To be sure, let your doctor check the product’s ingredients and the nutrients it contains.

Transitioning to solid food

Most babies will be ready for solid food after six months, so you need to prepare the type of food to introduce to your child’s palate.

Start with fruit or vegetable puree and work your way toward soft foods they can pick up with their own hands. By the time your baby reaches his or her first birthday, you can start introducing cow’s milk in place of breast milk.

Being a father can be stressful, but it can also be rewarding. And for sure, preparing your baby’s meal is just one step to becoming a full-fledged parent, so make the most out of it!

—

This content is brought to you by Wahab Ullah.

Photo: iStockPhoto