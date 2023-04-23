Modeling Safe Driving Practices for Your Teen

—

As a father, you are one of your children’s most influential role models. While you may be teaching them valuable life lessons in many areas, one of the most critical areas you should focus on is safe driving. As your children approach their teenage years, they will soon get behind the wheel. As such, you must model safe driving practices for them. Here are some tips on how to do just that.

Follow the Speed Limit

Speeding is one of the most common causes of car accidents. You should always obey the posted speed limit, even if you are running late or in a hurry. Model for your children that safety is more important than getting somewhere quickly. If you are on the highway or another high-speed road, following the posted speed limit is essential. Your children will learn from your example and be more likely to follow the speed limit while driving.

Avoid Distracted Driving

Distracted driving is another major cause of car accidents. As a father, it is vital to model for your children that driving is a task that requires your full attention. Avoid using your phone or other electronic devices while driving; never eat or drink while behind the wheel. If you need to make a phone call or send a text message, pull over to a safe location first.

Wear Your Seatbelt

Wearing a seatbelt is one of the easiest ways to stay safe while driving. Always wear your seatbelt when driving, even going a short distance. If you have young children, ensure they are correctly secured in a car or booster seat. By modeling this behavior, you teach your children that wearing a seatbelt is not optional. It is a necessity.

Practice Defensive Driving

Defensive driving means being aware of your surroundings and anticipating the actions of other drivers. As a father, you should model how to be defensive drivers for your children. This means checking your mirrors frequently, leaving plenty of space between you and the car in front of you, and being prepared to react quickly if necessary. By practicing defensive driving, you show your children that it is essential to always be aware of your surroundings and ready for anything while on the road.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Never Drive Under the Influence

Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol is one of the most dangerous things you can do. You should never get behind the wheel if you have been drinking or using drugs. If you plan to drink, have a designated driver or use a ride-sharing service instead. By modeling this behavior, you teach your children that driving under the influence is never okay.

Stay Calm and Focused

Finally, it is vital to model to your children how to stay calm and focused while driving. Road rage and aggressive driving can lead to accidents and put everyone in the car at risk. Ensure you remain calm and attentive while behind the wheel, even if other drivers misbehave. If you feel frustrated or angry, take a deep breath and remind yourself that safety is your top priority.

Deadly car crashes are on the rise in the US, with 46,000 Americans losing their lives on the road in 2021. Teaching our teens safe driving practices is more important than ever. Remember, your example is one of your most powerful teaching tools, so make sure you are setting a good one. Safe driving is essential not only for your safety but for the safety of everyone on the road.

—

This content is brought to you by Maxine Carter

iStockPhoto