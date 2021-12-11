Tips for Teaching Personal Finance to Children

—

Teaching your children about personal finance as early as possible can help them create habits that will last them a lifetime. Unfortunately, many people associate teaching personal finance with something that should only be taught to teenagers. However, there’s no reason that you should wait until your kids are older as they probably can grasp many of the basic concepts at a young age. If you are ready to start teaching your children about personal finance, here are some tips to get you started.

Create A Sample Budget With Them

If your kids know how to thoroughly create a budget by the time they are adults, they will have an easier time managing their money. Even at a young age, many kids can easily grasp the concept of having a budget. You can create a sample budget with them by including things like rent, utilities, food, and car expenses. If you utilize a budget in your daily life, you can show them yours as well. Explain how they can figure out how much money they should aim to spend in each category and what they may want to do with any leftover cash.

Open Up A Bank Account For Them

Parents can set up a bank account for their children no matter how old they are. They can put the money that they save from their allowance into it. In addition to this account allowing your child to save money that they can use for future purchases, it will also let you teach them about interest rates and APR. When parents teach their kids about money, they often forget concepts like these. Fortunately, explaining the difference between interest rate and APR is easier than you might think. Many children find it exciting that their bank account can grow thanks to the interest that it earns, meanwhile parents feel better knowing their kids have a better sense of how credit and lending work.

Take Them Shopping With You

Children can learn a lot about finances just by going shopping with you. Create a meal plan, and tell them you only have a certain amount of money to spend to get all of the items you want to buy. You may be surprised to find that your kids can easily spot sales or figure out ways to substitute some of the things you need if you don’t have enough money to purchase everything on your shopping list.

Give Them An Allowance

One of the easiest ways to teach your children about personal finances is to give them an allowance. Create a chore list so that they can earn money each week. If you’ve never given your children an allowance, give them a dollar for each year of their age. Explain to them that you earn money at your job for doing tasks as well. Make sure you teach them how to divide up their earnings from their allowance so that they don’t blow it all quickly. It’s a good idea to teach them the concept of saving a bit and spending some of it on what they want. If they are having a hard time grasping the idea of saving money, ask them if they have a big purchase they want to make that can include something like a gaming console or a new bike. Let them know that they can buy this item in the future if they save some of their allowance each week that they can use towards it.

Play Money-Related Games With Them

Learning about personal finances doesn’t have to be boring for kids. There are all sorts of money-related games that you can play with your children to teach them about finances. Games like Monopoly and Pay Day are all great options. They will give your children the opportunity to practice using money to pay for things throughout the game. Doing so not only teaches them the basics of money but helps them develop cognitive flexibility and focus.

It is never too early to start teaching your children about personal finances. Even if they are young, you can still teach them all sorts of concepts about it in an age-appropriate way. By introducing them to personal finance now, they will develop a positive relationship with money that will benefit them throughout adulthood.

—

This content is brought to you by Anne Davis.

