We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

The Ever-Shrinking Trillion Dollar Club

The Ever-Shrinking Trillion Dollar Club

A handy yardstick for gauging how rapidly our wealth is concentrating.

by


By Bob Lord

One way to get a handle on the concentration of wealth in America at the very top is to count how many billionaires are needed to represent a one trillion dollar net worth.

I wrote about this a year ago in an Arizona Republic op-ed piece. At the start of 2014, we only had to combine the fortunes of America’s top 51 billionaires, a group small enough to fit in a city bus, to reach the trillion dollar mark.

Turns out, we may look back on that situation as egalitarian. You see, just one year later, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the trillion dollar club has axed one-third of its members.

That’s right. As of December 31, it only requires our 34 richest Americans to reach a collective net worth of one trillion dollars.

How long before the trillion dollar club is a one-member club?

This post was previously published on inequality.org and is republished here under a Creative Commons 3.0 License.

 

◊♦◊

Talk to you soon.

Photo credit: Istockphoto.com

About Inequality

Inequality.org has been tracking inequality-related news and views for nearly two decades. A project of the Institute for Policy Studies since 2011, our site aims to provide information and insights for readers ranging from educators and journalists to activists and policy makers.

Our Inequality.org contributors come from the United States and around the world. Our focus throughout: What can we do to narrow the staggering economic inequality that so afflicts us in almost every aspect of our lives?

If you would like to support and help expand our work, please consider making a donation. Thank you!

