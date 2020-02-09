The Ever-Shrinking Trillion Dollar Club

—

By Bob Lord

One way to get a handle on the concentration of wealth in America at the very top is to count how many billionaires are needed to represent a one trillion dollar net worth.

I wrote about this a year ago in an Arizona Republic op-ed piece. At the start of 2014, we only had to combine the fortunes of America’s top 51 billionaires, a group small enough to fit in a city bus, to reach the trillion dollar mark.

Turns out, we may look back on that situation as egalitarian. You see, just one year later, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the trillion dollar club has axed one-third of its members.

That’s right. As of December 31, it only requires our 34 richest Americans to reach a collective net worth of one trillion dollars.

How long before the trillion dollar club is a one-member club?

—

This post was previously published on inequality.org and is republished here under a Creative Commons 3.0 License.

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

Photo credit: Istockphoto.com