Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Politics / The Values Divide

The Values Divide

The showdown in Washington isn't just about political posturing.

by Leave a Comment


By Richard Kirsch

There’s a lot of talk about how polarized the country is today. Sometimes that polarization is more than about partisan politics — it’s about real differences in values.

Take the House Republicans’ recent votes to deny food and health care to millions of Americans. Those were statements of values.

The first vote was to cut 3.8 million Americans off of the SNAP program — food stamps — because they can’t find jobs. The Republican argument is that adults who don’t have children to take care of must be responsible for themselves. The fact that there are three people looking for work for every job available was beside the point to the 217 members of Congress who voted for the cut in food assistance.

The other big vote was to defund the Affordable Care Act, which would deny 25 million Americans health coverage. Unlike the SNAP cuts, blocking President Barack Obama’s landmark health care reform would halt expanding health coverage to millions of working people whose jobs do not come with health coverage. It would also cut off people with pre-existing health conditions and Americans who are out of work and don’t qualify for Medicaid.

But the core Republican argument is the same, as expressed by the Missouri State Senator who has led the effort to stop the Affordable Care Act’s implementation in his state. “We can’t afford everything we do now, let alone provide free medical care to able-bodied adults,” said Missouri State Senator Rob Schaaf.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

While it’s easy to point out all the ways Schaaf’s statement is false — the Affordable Care Act won’t be providing free health care to most beneficiaries, it will be made available to children and people with chronic disabilities as well as “able-bodied adults,” and it’s fully paid-for with taxes — those arguments miss the lawmaker’s basic point. He’s making a values statement here, the same one underlying the attempt by House lawmakers to cut off food assistance.

The values argument is about different notions of responsibility and freedom between Republican conservatives and progressive Democrats. The conservative value of responsibility is that people are on their own to take care of themselves. If they can’t do that, it’s not the collective responsibility of society through government to help them, leaving voluntary charitable efforts to take care of any humane concerns.

The conservative value of freedom is that it’s an infringement on a person’s freedom to be taxed to take care of someone else.

Progressives have contrasting views of the same values. Progressive Democrats believe that while we are each responsible for ourselves we also have a shared responsibility, through our government, to care for each other. Accordingly, if we have not created an economy with enough jobs for people to support themselves, we are responsible for being sure that people have the support they need, including food.

Freedom for Democrats isn’t just the freedom to express oneself — it’s also the “freedom from want,” in President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s words. An example here is being free to get health insurance even if you have a preexisting medical condition.

There’s certainly a boatload of political posturing in Washington. We know that one reason Republicans keep voting to defund the Affordable Care Act, knowing that they won’t prevail, is to appeal to conservative voters and funders. But behind the posturing is a clear set of values.

This post was previously published on otherwords.org and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

 

◊♦◊

Talk to you soon.

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

 

 

Photo credit: Istockphoto.com

About Other Words

OtherWords is a free editorial service published by the Institute for Policy Studies, a progressive think tank.

Each week, we publish a handful of publication-ready op-eds and columns, plus an original cartoon, and distribute them to readers, editors, and publishers through our website and newsletter. These pieces are re-published by hundreds of small and medium-sized newspapers in the United States, as well as by dozens of news sites. All told, our work reaches millions of readers each year in the heartland communities often overlooked by traditional national media.

We cover politics, policy, and social issues from a progressive perspective, but we’re strictly non-partisan. Our writers include regular columnists Jill Richardson and Jim Hightower, issue experts from the Institute for Policy Studies and a dozen or so partner non-profits, and ordinary folks from all over with opinions to share.

OtherWords is edited by IPS editorial manager Peter Certo and distributed with help from the IPS communications team. Caleb Crowder is our outreach and editorial assistant.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.