My Problem With First Dates and Fifty-Something-Year-Old-Men

A Recent First Date

As I recently stepped into an unfamiliar, upscale restaurant, I smiled at my date’s choice of venue for our first meeting. He chose the perfect place to get to know someone better.

The crowd was sparse for it being happy hour. Tabletops for four were scattered about the room. Soft music played in the background, and the murmuring of the clientele was low.

Looking around, I spied a man sitting alone. He was scanning the faces of those entering the restaurant. He seemed a bit older than his profile photo and a few pounds heavier. I readjusted my expectations and let it go.

I nodded to indicate I’d seen him. He got to his feet as I approached.

Here was the first awkward moment — do we shake hands, hug, or give a kiss on the cheek? I watched for any nonverbal cues to indicate his preference. He gave me a quick hug, not too close or too tight, and then took his seat once again.

Since we’ve been texting a few days, I knew a bit about him — where he worked, that he was divorced, and that his grown children were doing well.

Looking at him from across the table, I smiled and said, “Love this restaurant! Been here before?”

“Someone from work recommended it,” he answered. He returned a slight smile and looked down at the menu as we both let the initial rush of awkwardness pass.

Now, we’ve reached the second hurdle — who will take the lead of the conversation and what will be the first topic.

“You’ve been dating much?” he asked. I inwardly groaned. A potential trick question. Was he assessing the scope of his competition, wanting to share dating war stories, or checking in to see how I’m holding up with the challenging task of online dating?

I sidestepped it by answering, “It’s going okay. You?”

And thus started our first real conversation.

An Example of the Art of Conversation

Once in a while, first dates go well. The conversation flows as each of us takes turns, asking a thoughtful or probing question. The conversational lead is like a ball we toss back and forth between us. Each person holds it briefly, before lopping it in the other person’s direction.

It looks something like this —

Date: “Tell me a bit about your work.”

Me: I’m a retired psychologist. I write full-time now.”

Date: “Oh? That’s a big change. How’d that come about?”

Me: “After counseling for over twenty years, I decided it was time to do something new. I discovered writing almost accidentally.”

This line of discussion continues for a few more minutes before I ask, “What about you? Tell me more about your work?”

And just like that, the spotlight shifts to the other person.

This example is how discourse is supposed to go between two people — in a back and forth motion, with each person taking a turn at being the center of attention.

We’ve Forgotten How to be Curious

However, I’ve discovered through my recent re-entry into the realm of dating that this rarely happens. Granted, I’m in my fifties now. The men I’ve been meeting have gone through some tough stuff. They may have experienced one or two divorces, or the death of a spouse. They’ve raised children, might have had a job shake-up, and moved a few times. Maybe there have been losses, rejections, or unwanted surprises.

All of this creates an opportunity for growth or for more hang-ups. I’ve learned firsthand I can approach life from a position of fear or curiosity.

Unfortunately, openness and curiosity seem to be a rarity among men my age.