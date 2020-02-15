Relationship Alive! How to Heal After a Breakup

—
How do you heal after a breakup or divorce? Whether you’re going through a breakup now, have been through a breakup and still have some cleanup work to do, or…well…maybe you will be going through a breakup at some point in the future…this episode is for you. No matter which way you slice it – the ending of a relationship can be challenging. There are a lot of “right” ways to heal your heart – and some wrong ways. My goal is to keep you from making common post-breakup mistakes so that you don’t make it any harder on yourself than it has to be – and we’ll dispel some myths along the way.
LISTEN HERE:
—
A version of this post was originally posted on NeilSattin.com and is republished here with permission from the author.
Leave a Reply
.