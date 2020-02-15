Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Sex & Relationships / Relationship Alive! How to Heal After a Breakup

Relationship Alive! How to Heal After a Breakup

My goal is to keep you from making common post-breakup mistakes so that you don’t make it any harder on yourself than it has to be – and we’ll dispel some myths along the way.

by Leave a Comment

How do you heal after a breakup or divorce? Whether you’re going through a breakup now, have been through a breakup and still have some cleanup work to do, or…well…maybe you will be going through a breakup at some point in the future…this episode is for you. No matter which way you slice it – the ending of a relationship can be challenging. There are a lot of “right” ways to heal your heart – and some wrong ways. My goal is to keep you from making common post-breakup mistakes so that you don’t make it any harder on yourself than it has to be – and we’ll dispel some myths along the way.

LISTEN HERE:


A version of this post was originally posted on NeilSattin.com and is republished here with permission from the author.

 

Do you want to talk about how to have richer, more mindful, and enduring relationships?
Join like-minded individuals in The Good Men Project Community.
Photo: Screenshot

About Neil Sattin

Neil Sattin is the host of the popular podcast "Relationship Alive!" where he brings together many of the world's top minds to synthesize the best of what we know about how to sustain dynamic, thriving long-term relationships. As a relationship and couples coach, his approach integrates mind, body, heart, and spirit. Check out Relationship Alive, https://www.neilsattin.com, or find him on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.