Relationship Alive! How to Make Better Decisions in Your Relationships (and Avoid Common Pitfalls) – With Logan Ury

The quality of your life is directly related to the quality of the decisions that you make. So, when it comes to love – is there a way to make better choices and to identify your blind spots, to improve your chances of a long-lasting, thriving connection? Today’s guest, Logan Ury, is a Behavioral Scientist and author of the forthcoming book “How to Not Die Alone.” Along with being the Director of Relationship Science for the online dating app Hinge, Logan has done in-depth research into why we make the choices we make when it comes to love – and how to steer yourself towards the outcome most aligned with what you value and desire. Whether you’re single and looking, already in a relationship, or trying to decide whether to stay or go – today’s episode will help you get clear on the choices you’re facing.

A version of this post was originally posted on NeilSattin.com and is republished here with permission from the author.

