Relationship Alive! Overcoming Shame and Getting Real About Relationships

One of the biggest blocks to lasting intimacy is shame. Shame keeps us from being honest with ourselves, and our partners. And from truly owning what’s real for us – what we actually want. In today’s episode we’re going to cover some of the many ways that shame gets in the way – and we’ll also take a stand for what’s possible when we allow ourselves to get real – about what’s going right and what’s going wrong – in our lives. Let’s shine a light on the shadow – and free ourselves to be real with each other. And in the process we’ll free up all kinds of energy to get closer to what we truly desire.
A version of this post was originally posted on NeilSattin.com and is republished here with permission from the author.
