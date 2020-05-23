Relationship Alive! Overcoming Shame and Getting Real About Relationships

—

One of the biggest blocks to lasting intimacy is shame. Shame keeps us from being honest with ourselves, and our partners. And from truly owning what’s real for us – what we actually want. In today’s episode we’re going to cover some of the many ways that shame gets in the way – and we’ll also take a stand for what’s possible when we allow ourselves to get real – about what’s going right and what’s going wrong – in our lives. Let’s shine a light on the shadow – and free ourselves to be real with each other. And in the process we’ll free up all kinds of energy to get closer to what we truly desire.

