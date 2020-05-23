Get Daily Email
Home / Sex & Relationships / Relationship Alive! Overcoming Shame and Getting Real About Relationships

Relationship Alive! Overcoming Shame and Getting Real About Relationships

In today’s episode we’re going to cover some of the many ways that shame gets in the way.

One of the biggest blocks to lasting intimacy is shame. Shame keeps us from being honest with ourselves, and our partners. And from truly owning what’s real for us – what we actually want. In today’s episode we’re going to cover some of the many ways that shame gets in the way – and we’ll also take a stand for what’s possible when we allow ourselves to get real – about what’s going right and what’s going wrong – in our lives. Let’s shine a light on the shadow – and free ourselves to be real with each other. And in the process we’ll free up all kinds of energy to get closer to what we truly desire.

LISTEN HERE:


A version of this post was originally posted on NeilSattin.com and is republished here with permission from the author.

 

Photo: Screenshot

About Neil Sattin

Neil Sattin is the host of the popular podcast "Relationship Alive!" where he brings together many of the world's top minds to synthesize the best of what we know about how to sustain dynamic, thriving long-term relationships. As a relationship and couples coach, his approach integrates mind, body, heart, and spirit. Check out Relationship Alive, https://www.neilsattin.com, or find him on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

