We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Sex & Relationships / Relationship Alive! Sexting for Fun and Connection

Relationship Alive! Sexting for Fun and Connection

There’s a lot of serious stuff going on in the world right now, so I thought we’d take a moment on the show to dive into something playful.

Sexting – what is it? How do you do it? Why would you want to do it? And…most importantly…how do you ensure it goes well – and how do you keep it from going horribly wrong? Whether you have been with your partner for a long time – or are just getting to know someone – sexting can be a fun way to connect and expand the range of your intimacy with another person. There’s a lot of serious stuff going on in the world right now, so I thought we’d take a moment on the show to dive into something playful. Sexy texting (or messaging) can be a new (or improved) relationship-building skill for you to experiment with.

LISTEN HERE:


A version of this post was originally posted on NeilSattin.com and is republished here with permission from the author.

 

Photo: Screenshot

About Neil Sattin

Neil Sattin is the host of the popular podcast "Relationship Alive!" where he brings together many of the world's top minds to synthesize the best of what we know about how to sustain dynamic, thriving long-term relationships. As a relationship and couples coach, his approach integrates mind, body, heart, and spirit. Check out Relationship Alive, https://www.neilsattin.com, or find him on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

