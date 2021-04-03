Relationship Alive! The Path from an Insecure Attachment Style to a Healthy Relationship

—

If you have an insecure attachment style (or your partner does – or both of you do) – can you have a healthy relationship? And how do you know if an issue that comes up is something that you’ll actually be able to fix? Avoidant, anxious, island, wave – or secure – sure, it’s helpful to be able to identify your attachment style – but what can you actually do about the unhealthy patterns that arise? Today we’re going to talk about what it really looks like to move from insecure to secure attachment – and how to get out of an unhealthy dynamic into something more positive.

A version of this post was originally posted on NeilSattin.com and is republished here with permission from the author.

