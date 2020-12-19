Relationship Alive! Ultimatums – The Good and The Bad

—

Are ultimatums ever a good idea? If so – when? If not, what can you do instead? What should you do if you receive an ultimatum from your partner? And how do you undo the damage that an ultimatum can do to a relationship? In this episode, we’re going to cover all the ins and outs of what to do when you come up against a dealbreaker in your relationship, and how to handle your last-ditch attempts to get things back on track.

LISTEN HERE

—

A version of this post was originally posted on NeilSattin.com and is republished here with permission from the author.

Do you want to talk about how to have richer, more mindful, and enduring relationships?

Photo: Screenshot