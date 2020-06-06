Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Sex & Relationships / Stop Playing into Manipulation

Stop Playing into Manipulation

Don't take that bait, it's never going to end well.

by Leave a Comment

When we find ourselves in a heated situation where we feel like we need to defend ourselves, we tend to react instead of respond. When we react, we lose our power, we usually get into a more heated argument, and the solution is not found. When we react, we tend to not think before we speak, we operate from prehistoric thoughts and subconscious beliefs, the response is immediate, it’s not well thought out, and usually leads to a more heated argument with little positive results. When I use the words “prehistoric thoughts,” I mean deep-seated personal thoughts, long-standing feelings, and personal beliefs that we were taught or learned when we were young, These usually fuel the reaction.

In these situations manipulation and gaslighting become commonplace. That means that the other person can manipulate you and shine a light on your reaction, making you the problem and the person who is out of control that needs help.  When we react, we give the other person more power, if they are saying you’re a “bad” person, a liar, etc., when you react you are giving credit to what they are saying. They can then create a reality in their mind based on your response. Example: If someone does you wrong and you react, they feel OK with what they did based on your anger. Then the other person is able to put the blame on you and make themselves feel good about the “lie” they told themself about you. By reacting you are validating their false narrative. When we react we give credence to the other person’s false narrative about how they are the victim or mistreated. Many manipulators play this game with everyone they know, validating their false narrative so they don’t need to change or work on themself and everyone else is the problem.

If you want to break that cycle of manipulation and reaction you can learn more HERE.

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A $50 annual membership gives you an all-access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class, and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group, and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

◊♦◊

Get the best stories from The Good Men Project delivered straight to your inbox, here.

Photo: iStock

About Ashley Berges

Dedicated to advocating a new perspective for people, and offering them the necessary tools to create an authentic, fabulous life - Ashley Berges, syndicated talk show host of Live Your True Life PERSPECTIVES, creator, and host of The Celebrity PERSPECTIVE (a new web series launching this fall), is also renowned life coach, in-demand keynote speaker, contemporary philosopher, acclaimed author and clinical psychologist.

With over 100k followers on social media and a show that airs six days a week, both nationally and internationally on multiple platforms & networks including iTunes, Spreaker, iHeart Radio, Radio Monterey, KLIF 570 News, and Identify Radio UK.  Ashley, often called “The Man Whisperer,” champions her knowledge and experience to coach people on how to: expose dating, sex and relationship pitfalls, deftly navigate through divorce, face the challenges of the family afterward, cultivate influential leadership skills, and champion your true life.  She has  authored the celebrated book “Live Your True Life” and her latest “The 10 Day Challenge to Live Your True Life,”  the guidebook for busy people who want to make valuable changes to their life.

Find Ashley at AshleyBerges.com or on Facebook.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.