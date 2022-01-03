Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Social Justice / Ethnic Emotive Therapy

Ethnic Emotive Therapy

Even when we have become bicultural, able to maintain our ethnic identity and values and still function well within mainstream society, the fundamental differences in affective expression take a silent toll.

by Leave a Comment

As I was driving along in my car listening to and dancing in my mind to a particularly passionate Gypsy Kings favorite, I was struck by the discrepancy between the world in which I was immersed in my car and the “outside” world. The gray morning was filled with drivers, heads bent slightly forward in that intense focus of commuters intent on pushing themselves and their fellow drivers on a steady march toward their business day. While the drivers at my side gripped their steering wheels and poised their feet above their accelerator pedals in wait for that first flash of green light, I rolled my rib cage and shook my shoulders to the rhythm vibrating the walls of my private world.

It was then I realized the true damage of “acculturation” for any ethnic group from a culture whose emotive style doesn’t match that of mainstream America. Even when we have become bicultural, able to maintain our ethnic identity and values and still function well within mainstream society, the fundamental differences in affective expression take a silent toll. Outside of immersion in our family and ethnic group, we bicultural persons have learned to turn our emotions, particularly their expression and spontaneity, down a few levels.

While I do not advocate yelling as a preferred method of communication, certainly passionate presentation of our opinion or feeling is also often considered threatening, inappropriate, or sanctionable. Joy is replaced with expressions of pleasure, and enthusiasm receives an instant sh-ing if it rings loud and spontaneous. Non- verbal expressions receive even greater scrutiny, because they often involve touching another person to communicate or share our emotions. Because of these experiences, we have learned not to wait for the hushing sounds or curt looks. We have become conditioned to automatically censor that wave of emotion, initially just before it crests, but after many years, even when it begins as the slightest ripple. As a result, we “ethnics” have a lot of emotional energy that is suppressed, or actually smothered, to such an extent that it probably causes a host of somatic and affective discomfort or outright symptoms.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Since it is unlikely that any  accommodation to diversity on the social/emotional level is in sight, I propose a new coping measure for all of us “ethnics” caught in this cultural discrepancy: Ethnic Emotive Therapy. This would consist of weekly group sessions in which we had a chance to re-experience events of the week by retelling or role-playing them with all the emotions we had to suppress at the time. We could laugh or talk “too loud,” cry and throw up our hands in despair, show enthusiasm and ecstasy, reach out and touch others as we spoke, share embraces, do silly little dance or use sweeping gestures. But most of all, we could let our emotions roll out among a group of people who not only would be open to their expression, but share the experience with mirrored understanding and relish.

 

************

**************

Shutterstock

About Diane de Anda

Diane de Anda, Ph.D., a retired UCLA professor and third generation Latina, has edited four books on multicultural populations and published numerous articles in scholarly journals, along with short stories, poetry, and essays in Rosebud, Straylight, Storyteller, Pacific Review, Bilingual Review, Frogpond, Modern Haiku, Bottle Rockets, Presence, Ruminate, Third Wednesday and others, thirteen children’s books (plus 2 in press) which have won multiple awards, satires on a regular basis in Humor Times, and a collection of 40 flash fiction stories, L.A. Flash.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x