Author of the book ‘Rape’ Mithu Sanyal fills us in on ways we can approach talking about rape and giving support, and why consent culture is tricky in societies where we are taught not to express our needs and desires clearly in the first place.

Guest:

Mithu Sanyal, the author of the book ‘Rape: from Lucretia to #MeToo’, get a copy here https://amzn.to/2WrqnEi

Hosts:

Nastaran Tavakoli-Far and Daniel Carroll

Producers:

Sam Baker and Jonathan Blackwell

Listen to “How do we talk about rape?” on Spreaker.

