The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / Social Justice / The Unapology Project

The Unapology Project

The Own Your Truth Podcast: Kelly Lynch

By owning her truth as a domestic violence survivor, therapist, coach, and mom, Kelly Lynch has cultivated a safe space for women to own the identities they can be proud of, and to stop apologizing for not living up to the stories that were never meant for them.

In 2014, she walked out of an abusive marriage with a suitcase in one arm and her daughter in another. Her courageous journey of self-discovery and growth is a reminder to all of us that it’s ok to fall to pieces in order to rebuild our lives.

This episode is about the valuable lessons we can find within life’s darkest moments and the impact we can make when we have the courage to speak up and own our story.

This post was previously published on Own Your Truth Podcast and is republished here with permission from the author.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Ken Cervera

Ken Cervera is the host of the Own Your Truth Podcast, and the Director of Wellness for Mind Health Institute, Pasadena. With over four years of clinical experience in mental health, he has played a vital role in the successful integration of movement, mindfulness, and nutrition as part of a collaborative treatment model for anxiety, ADHD, and depression. As the host of Own Your Truth, his mission is to create an archive of inspiration for people to connect and share their stories of resilience, fear, vulnerability, trauma, and growth. e-mail: [email protected], or Instagram @ownyourtruthpodcast

