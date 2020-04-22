4 Tips That Can Help You Create a Website Focused on Men

—

A niche website must tick all the right boxes. It should look slick, be easy to use, and fulfill a demand for you to meet all your key performance indicators (KPIs). Here are some useful tips that can help you create a website that’s focused on men.

#1 Use WordPress

It’s a good idea to use WordPress to build your website for a variety of reasons. 30% of all websites on the internet use this open-source content management system (CMS) mainly because it’s free and uncomplicated to use. To start your WordPress website, you’ll need to follow some basic steps.

Pick a host for your site

Pick a domain name

Use WordPress to design your website with the help of themes

Pick from 50,000 plugins to add functionality

Create content

#2 Pick the Right Design

While there’s no hard and fast design rule for a website that’s focused on men, you may have better luck with a minimalist look and the right colors to improve website conversions. Surveys suggest that both men and women like blue and green while men also like black. However, while women like purple, it’s one of the most hated colors for men, alongside brown and orange.

It’s not a coincide that websites such as AskMen, GQ, Facebook, LinkedIn, PayPal and others use either blue or black prominently. Not only do these colors represent strength and trustworthiness but they also complement most website categories.

#3 Pick the Right Subject

To attract the largest male audience, focus on a subject for your website that draws your demographic. The biggest percentage of male traffic on the internet goes to newarena.com, a website that features sports entertainment. Moreover, 12 of the top 25 websites with the highest male web traffic in the U.S. are sports websites, according to a study by Quantcast that looked at the top 500 quantified websites in the United States. The next categories on the list popular with men are finance, games, cars, comics, and professional wrestling.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Other website categories with high male web traffic include politics, travel, and sex. Of course, it’s not enough to pick the right category. Your content must also be well-written and original to rank higher on search engines.

#4 Use Professional Services

If you have a general idea for your website, then you can help it materialize with professional services from experienced web design experts like NexToronto that have been in the business for over a decade.

Not only do they offer great web design, but they take a fully integrated approach that increases your website’s visibility, boosts traffic and conversions, and improves your return on investment (ROI). Certainly, their search engine optimization (SEO) skills set them apart from their competitors because they employ white hat SEO techniques.

What’s more, their e-commerce development can help you monetize your platform. You can offer your customers a great shopping experience with multiple checkout options, and process orders easily and securely through the backend.

Developing a good website focused on men that draws traffic isn’t a straightforward task. However, with the right design, original content, and professional help, you can improve your chances of realizing your goals.

—

This content is sponsored by Mike John.

Photo: Shutterstock