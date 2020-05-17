4 Useful Video Editing Tips for Beginners

—

If you have developed an interest in video editing and are looking to adopt it as a hobby or as a career, then this article is for you. Learning video editing is not the most difficult task in the world, but it has its challenges. You will have to put your heart into it and pay attention to the detail. Unlike other hobbies and professions, video editing requires the perfect blend of technical knowledge and creativity. Which means learning how to use the software is just a part of it. You also need to learn how to tell a story and how to add the creative touch to it. So if you are wondering where to start, I have mentioned a few useful video editing tips in this article that can help you take that first step. Let’s have a look:

Choosing the Right Software

The first thing you need to do is choose an editing software that will suit you the best. There are several video editing software available out there, and all of them have different features to offer, but the most popular among that are widely used in the industry are Adobe Premiere and Final Cut Pro. Adobe Premiere Pro is for windows while Final cut pro is for Mac computers. But both these software are complex, and you will have to purchase them. That is why it is recommended that you begin with a simple and free video editing software so you can soak in the basics. You can also check the free video editing software named VSDC, as it can be an excellent choice for beginners.

Use a Powerful Laptop

If you are thinking of doing video editing on the same laptop on which you do your college assignment, then you may want to reconsider it. Video editors don’t run smoothly if you are running them on a low-end PC or laptop. So it is recommended that you invest in a high spec computer. Make sure you get the one with SSD storage and at least 8GB of ram.

Focus on the Story

When it comes to editing, focus less on adding fancy effects and more on the story you are telling. Go beyond that basics and use creativity. No matter if you are editing a short-film or an ad, try to play with the video shots you have and keep on experimenting with new things. You should also pay close attention to the details when watching movies as you can learn a lot from them as well. A good editor can make even the ordinary shots look stunning.

Music Is Important

The background music video editors put in their videos are not random, but they are picked after thorough consideration. Music has a lot of impact on the story you are telling. You need to learn what kind of music to use in what kind of videos. You also need to learn where to add sound effects in the video. These are the things that you will learn over time, but you need to pay close attention to them.

