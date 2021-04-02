5 Gains From Using CCaaS

—

What is a CCaaS

CCaaS is an acronym for a contact center as a service. Put simply, it is cloud-based software solutions that are used by both inbound and outbound teams in a business. The purpose is to provide a better overall customer experience by routing contacts and keeping track of interactions using software that is organized. A CCaaS provider enables companies to purchase the technology that they need most for their business to operate effectively and is usually operated in order to reduce costs in areas such as support, IT, and integration.CCaaS is most commonly used as a cloud-based CX solution and this is the most popular choice for businesses.

What can you gain from using a CCaaS?

As a business, without using CCaaS you end up dealing with a number of different service vendors. This can leave you at a higher risk of technical conflicts and issues as well as accumulating higher costs for your company. This is why CCaaS accumulates separate services such as Private Breach Exchange (PBX) Advanced Interactive Voice Response (IVR) and others, as well as communication channels such as email, messaging, and social media and rolls them into one.

Better financial flexibility

If you have an on-site contact center it can end up being expensive for your business and you could spend a lot of money each year. The actual expenses that you will accrue can not only be pricey but also difficult to predict. If you have a lot of staff for example and very quiet periods, you will still need to pay them the same amount. With a cloud call center, you only need to pay for the amount of the service that you use. If you are going through a quiet period then you don’t need to pay for more than you are using and similarly if you are very busy, you can scale up easily.

No need to worry about outdated software

As a business, it is vital that you are constantly up to date with all the latest technology if you want to stay ahead of the game. This is particularly true for your contact center as you want to ensure that there are no security breaches that can occur if your platforms or hardware upgrades are out of date. By going with a CCaaS they will supply and manage all of the equipment and software, ensuring that it is safe, secure, and up to date.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

You can offer a much better level of customer service

The whole purpose of a contact center is to take care of customers and be there to answer their questions, calls, and inquiries. A CCaaS solution is designed to be centric to customer needs and can improve their experience. Rather than having to wait for long hold times and listen to ineffective agents, CCaaS can field queries from all platforms easily and efficiently as well as track customer wait times. This means you can adjust your resources according to how busy you are and provide the customer with a much more streamlined experience.

You don’t need to rely on an in-house IT team

If you have a contact center that is on-site, you can require an IT team to get this set up and organized and also to continuously keep it maintained. This can result in high costs for the company involved as you have to pay them no matter what. Plus, the IT company might not be the most knowledgeable about what you need them for. Instead, a CCaaS will manage the whole infrastructure of the cloud contact center, negating the need for IT teams. They will continually check for upgrades and maintenance meaning things are less likely to go wrong or be slow and laggy and you can always have help when you require it.

Better applications access and integration

With a CCaaS you can benefit from not only having agents answer phones but managing all aspects of customer communication that comes in. Nowadays people don’t just ring to find out an answer about something, they might email, message on Facebook or Twitter, or even get in touch via a messaging system like WhatsApp. This can soon become confusing for all involved and vital messages can get missed. A CCaaS system will collate all of these forms of communication to ensure that they are all prioritized and nothing is missed out on or losing your business.

These are just five of the top gains you get from using CCaaS. CCaaS is an effortless way to leverage your business and improve your communications with your clients. It can save you money, improve your customer satisfaction and take your business to the next level.

—

This content is brought to you by Dane Louis.

Photo by Pixabay from Pexels