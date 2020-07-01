8 Business Video Ideas for Your Online Channels

—

Whether you’re launching a YouTube channel or running an Instagram ad campaign, it is not unusual for creators to get stuck on video ideas. Not because they lack the right knowledge on industry-related matters, but because of the series of factors they need to consider before creating visual content.

On the one hand, they have the interest of their audience in mind – like what they want, and what they would like to see. And on the other hand, they have their business’ needs at mind too – like a product to sell, a list to build, or a customer base to grow.

So if you’ve ever gotten stuck on video ideas for your business vlog or social media pages, just know that you aren’t alone. And we understand the factors responsible for your creator’s block.

That is why we’ve compiled a list of ten amazing business video ideas to get you started on your YouTube channels, Instagram ad campaigns, Facebook posts, and lots more.

Interviews

A pretty good video idea for your business promotion can be an interview session with top-end industry-relevant personalities. These personalities could be the big players in the industry, bloggers, influencers, celebrities, critics, or even journalists.

While you’re, no doubt, trying to sell your products or raise awareness for your brand, bringing in someone that the people already know and love can work in your business’ favor.

While interviewing them, you can discuss a topic or subject matter that you know your target audience would be dying to know about these people.

How-to guide

You can never go wrong with a how-to guide video. Be it a step-by-step guide on how to DIY any industry-relevant task, how to use one of your products, or how to complete a task that’s generally perceived as complex in the industry; how-to guides enjoy a great viewership on every digital platform.

If your videos do address their pain points, viewers will definitely contact you to learn more about the subject or go ahead with the action you’ve asked of them in the video (which could be website visit, channel subscription, product purchase, or email list).

Do bear in mind that there are likely going to be many how-to videos like yours on any platform you’re on. To beat this competition, many creators often buy social proof in the form of viewers, likes, and comments so that their videos can rank better than their competitors.

You, too, can be like them and buy real YouTube likes and Instagram views for your YouTube and Instagram videos.

Point of view videos

At every given point in time, there is always something happening in every industry. If you’re conversant with the updates and happenings in your own business industry, you can create videos to share your opinion with your audience. It could be a reaction to a recent event, point of view on an ongoing controversy, or a stance on a topic.

Just find out what is happening in your business industry and create a video to address it.

Infomercial

An infomercial will allow you to combine the use of the benefits of your product or service with you providing expert knowledge information, ensuring that the audience that is watching is learning. The key takeaway from this method is that the audience will either buy, have a strong brand recall, or refer your product or service on.

Forecasting

What about videos about likely future industry events, don’t you think people will like them? Of course, they will. For example, it can be a price forecast video, where you talk about how a product’s price is likely to fall or rise in the coming months. Your info doesn’t have to be 100% accurate, just make sure you back everything you say with facts.

More often than not, predictions intrigue people. And if you’re lucky enough that your predictions come true, you can rest assured that more people will love and trust you.

Review

People love to watch videos of what they want to buy before going ahead to make the actual purchase, which is why product review videos are amongst the most-watched content on platforms like YouTube. So if you’re stuck on video ideas for your business, you can review a product or service and share your findings and insights with your audience.

Q&A sessions

Anytime you find yourself racking your brain to come up with a business video idea for your online channel, think of Q&A. It is not every time that you have to create engaging, insightful, or thoughtful videos. Sometimes, a little Q&A session with your fans can do a lot of magic.

The Q&A session could be a scenario where people ask questions about your brand, industry-relevant matters, or relay their pain points to you, and you give expert feedback to answer their questions.

This will reinforce your reputation in the industry and draw more people to you as the go-to guy in the industry.

Announcement videos

You can be the news breaker of your industry! Each and every time there is breaking news or a new update in the industry, you can be the guy who announces it to the public. Some channels like TMZ and World Star Hip Hop have already made names for themselves as credible sources of announcements. You, too, can be like them!

