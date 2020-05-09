Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Technology / Ghana’s Gold Diggers: Chinese Miners Bring Conflict

Ghana’s Gold Diggers: Chinese Miners Bring Conflict

China has had a long history of investment in Ghana, whether it be building the country’s national theatre or constructing roads and dams.

by Leave a Comment

By Jon Spaull

 

Ghana’s gold diggers: Chinese miners bring conflict

 

Ghana-Mining.jpg

Part three of a four-part film series on illegal gold mining focuses on the impact of foreign miners. 

China has had a long history of investment in Ghana, whether it be building the country’s national theatre or constructing roads and dams. But the Chinese influence has not always been beneficial. Now it is causing environmental devastation and social unrest.

An influx of illegal Chinese miners, attracted by the abundance of gold, has ignited bloody conflicts with the local — and also illegal — small-scale miners, the galamseys, over the mines’ control.

The foreign workers stay in camps in the bush, their presence evident from roadside signs in Chinese advertising excavation equipment and wholesale food.

With what some see as the complicity of the Ghanaian government, the foreign miners smuggle powerful machinery in the country, which allows them to plough their way through the gold-rich soil much faster than the galamseys, who work with spades. This exacerbates the environmental impact of illegal mining, as fertile agricultural land is turned into wasteland that is extremely difficult to restore.

This film visits an abandoned site where Chinese miners had been operating. It also hears from activists and academics calling for better research into what exactly is polluting the water near mines and possible methods to deal with the wider environmental damage.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Watch the other films in this series:

 

ghana_gold 1 small.jpg

Part 1: Scramble comes at a high cost
In the first in a series of four films, we meet local ‘galamsey’ miners and investigate the business of illegal gold mining.

Ghana-gold-2 small.jpg

Part 2: Land and rivers laid to waste
The second in a series of four films on illegal gold mining investigates its devastating impact on the nearby environment.

gold_ghana_4 smaller.jpg

Part 4: Could they be legalised?
The last in our film series on illegal mining asks what can be done to limit its harm and inflate its benefits.

 

This article was originally published on SciDev.Net. Read the original article.

 

 

◊♦◊

Talk to you soon.

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

 

 

Photo credit: Shutterstock.com

About Sci Dev Net

SciDev.Net is the world’s leading source of reliable and authoritative news, views and analysis about science and technology for global development.

Our Mission is to use independent journalism to help individuals and organisations apply science to decision-making in order to drive equitable, sustainable development and poverty reduction. SciDev.Net is part of CAB International (CABI) - a not-for-profit organisation that improves people’s lives worldwide by providing information and applying scientific expertise to solve problems in agriculture and the environment.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.