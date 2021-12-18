Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Technology / How NASA Fights Climate Change From Space

How NASA Fights Climate Change From Space

President Biden has made strengthening U.S. And international efforts to fight climate change a top priority. President Biden has made strengthening U.S. And international efforts to fight climate change a top priority.

by Leave a Comment

 

By  Leigh Hartman

The U.S. agency that explores outer space is aiding the global fight against climate change.

With more than two dozen satellites and other measuring tools, NASA collects massive amounts of environmental data on everything from air pollution to global temperatures. Scientists use that information to better understand climate change and how to slow it.

“The complexities of climate processes still are not fully understood, and climate adaptation and mitigation efforts cannot succeed without robust climate observations and research,” acting NASA Chief of Staff Bhavya Lal said in a statement.

On February 3, NASA announced the creation of a senior climate adviser position to further agency efforts to tackle the climate crisis. Gavin Schmidt, director of NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies and a leading expert on climate modeling, will serve in the post until a permanent senior climate adviser is selected.

Gavin Schmidt, NASA’s acting senior climate adviser, will ensure the agency’s research informs U.S. climate efforts. (NASA)

President Biden has made strengthening U.S. and international efforts to fight climate change a top priority. On his first day in office, he moved to return the United States to the Paris Agreement, under which nations have committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and holding global average temperatures “well below 2 degrees [Celsius] above pre-industrial levels.” The U.S. formally returned to the climate agreement February 19.

Biden deepened America’s climate commitment in a January 27 executive order that calls for bold action, including achieving net zero emissions by midcentury or before.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

NASA has been using satellites and ground sensors to monitor air quality and pollution for decades, informing scientists’ study of human activity on climate change.As senior climate adviser, Schmidt will ensure the Biden administration has the necessary data to achieve its climate goals, including reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

NASA’s senior climate adviser will also work to:

  • Promote technology initiatives focused on reducing carbon dioxide emissions.
  • Foster NASA’s coordination and communication with scientists outside the agency.
  • Amplify NASA’s technological development and climate-related research.

 

“This position will provide NASA leadership critical insights and recommendations for the agency’s full spectrum of science, technology, and infrastructure programs related to climate,” acting NASA Administrator Steve Jurczyk said.

This post was previously published on share.america.gov.

This content is in the Public Domain.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info?

A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStockphoto.com

 

About Share America

ShareAmerica is the U.S. Department of State’s platform for communicating American foreign policy worldwide. We share compelling stories and images that spark discussion and debate on important topics like religious freedom, rule of law, economic prosperity, human dignity, and sovereignty.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShare1

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x