Do you wonder how to start a live broadcast on TikTok? The good news is in this article; we are going to mention how to go live on TikTok. The bad news is, unfortunately, there are some criteria for live broadcasting in TikTok. So not everyone at TikTok has the chance to broadcast live. According to the determined rules, the prerequisite for broadcasting on TikTok is to reach 1000 followers, or in other terms, fans. If you meet this condition, then you can start broadcasting.

Users are searching and expressing their problems on the internet using keywords like “I cannot broadcast live, why I can not go live, no live broadcasting, no buttons,” etc. Unfortunately, the only solution to this problem is to have 1000 fans.

If you already have 1000 fans, but still do not know how to broadcast live, you can learn how to record a live stream by following the steps below:

Start the TikTok application.

Press the plus symbol.

“Video and Live” options will appear at the bottom of the screen.

Scroll left to “Live” mode.

Click the “Live” button.

How Can You Live Stream on TikTok?

The number of people who want to broadcast live via TikTok is not small at all. It is delightful to broadcast live and tell stories to the people who come to watch you—sadly, not everyone can broadcast live. The reason for this is the rule set by the TikTok application. If you can not fulfill this requirement, then you have to increase the number of TikTok followers you have in order to be able to go live. We will mention a really easy method to gain TikTok followers, so continue reading.

How to Increase Your Followers on TikTok?

So you really want to broadcast live on TikTok or wish to become a phenomenon on this social media platform for some other reason. You need to work hard in order to grow bigger on every social media platform, and this rule applies to TikTok as well. You need to create quality content and upload it continuously. You need to be persistent and also keep in contact with your followers. It sounds a little hard, right? But do not feel intimidated, we have a solution for you.

