How to Turn Your iPhone Into a Document Scanner

Do you frequently find yourself in an office, on your couch, or at the library and need to scan documents for work, school, or personal reasons? Fret no more! We’ll show you how to make your iPhone into an iPhone scanner.

In today’s world, the use of a document scanner has become a necessity for certain businesses. Document scanners can do everything from converting paper-based documents into digital records to scanning documents in bulk. Meet “ Scanner App : Scan PDF Docs, ID”, the best document scanning app for iPhone and is completely free to download from the Apple Store.

With the help of a document scanner, you don’t have to worry about having to manually scan your documents by hand or spend hours photocopying them one at a time. However, individuals sometimes can’t afford to spend hundreds of dollars on a scanner.

Well, tech enthusiasts have realized the need for a scanner that people can carry all the time with themselves. So, if they are traveling and want to scan a document, they can do so with just a document scanner app.

Today, some people still don’t know about scanning apps for iPhones. They often ask, “Does iPhone have a scanner app?”. They don’t know that they can actually scan documents with iPhone within a minute and that too, for free. Isn’t it amazing?

In this article, we’ll review the best scanner app for iPhone and people will get answers to the following questions after reading the article:

How do I scan a PDF on my iPhone?

Can I use my iPhone as a document scanner?

Can I use my iPhone as a PDF scanner?

Where is the document scanner on my iPhone?

What is the best document scanner app for iPhone?

So, stay tuned!

Can I use my iPhone as a document scanner?

For a long time, people have been using their iPhones for everything from making phone calls to taking pictures. Now, they can use their iPhone as a document scanner! Just take a picture of your document, and it will be converted into a digital file.

In doing so, you can save paper and make changes to documents without having to mess with scanning software. Not only iPhones but Android can also be used to scan documents within a minute.

There are hundreds of scanner apps with different features. Some of them are free while others cost you some bucks. Now, let’s discuss and see which is the best free scanner app for iPhone.

What is the best document scanner app for the iPhone?

As we said, there are many applications, however, not all are the best. People can increase their productivity with the scanner app as it is an awesome software to have all your documents at hand. With this app, they can turn their smartphone into a powerful digital office.

Scanner App Features:

There are many features offered by the Scanner App. Let’s discuss some of them one by one.

Scanner & PDF Converter:

The first and the main feature is that it can HD scan any type of document including business cards, passports, IDs, letters, bills, and so on. Just open the app and take a picture, and you are done.

Further, people can also convert the document to PDF or JPEG format with high-quality results. The Scanner App can process images with color correction and even scan multiple pages into a single document easily.

Copyrights & Protection:

One of the things people often face is that their document or digital product is often misused by other people as there is no watermark or signature. The Scanner App solves the problem and allows you to put a digital signature or watermark on your files. So, no one can misuse them.

Other than digital protection, there is also app level protection with face ID and Pin code and people can lock their files and folders with it.

Text Recognition:

One of the features that people won’t find in most other software is text recognition. With OCR (Optical Character Recognition) technology, people can extract any type of text from a scanned document and edit it according to their needs. They can even change text color, size, font, and so on.

Measure Length:

Measuring the length of any object, like a table, chair or anything else, is one of the features that separates the Scanner App from others. Just open the app and scan any object, and you will automatically see the measured length of the object.

Object Counter:

The next unique feature is the similar object counter. Just place the camera, and it will automatically count similar objects and show output in real-time.

File Management:

One of the amazing features includes advanced file management which allows users to organize files in folders and search for them using tags. There are also different view modes, so a user can choose according to their needs.

Easy Sharing:

Users can easily share their files via emails and the classic fax app. If they want to print, simply connect with a printer via Wi-Fi. It is important that your printer must support Wi-Fi.

Price:

Scanner App is free to download from the Apple Store, but to use the advanced feature, there is a subscription cost of just $9.99 per week, which is less than your coffee cost.

In conclusion, it is essential that every office person must have a scanner app on his smartphone. Scanner App is probably the only app that comes with so many unique features and accurate results. So, go and give it a try for scanning your next bill or passport.

