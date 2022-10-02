How to Use the New Messages Features in iOS 14?

—

The Messages app in iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 has undergone significant revisions, expanding on the overhaul Apple finished in iOS 13 with the addition of profiles for iMessage conversations. It’s probable that users have been engaging in more group chats as a result of the redesign’s improved support for these conversations.

All the latest features include Set a Group Photo, Add Someone to a Group Text, which you can learn by reading the guide at Nextgenphone , Threaded Replies, Mentions, and much more to take your group conversation experience to new heights.

Let’s take a look at the several new group features that have been added and discuss the ways in which you may use them in your own style.

Pin a Conversation

It might be time-consuming to go through your Messages inbox in search of a particular conversation. Up to nine of your most frequently used chats, or others of your choosing, may now be pinned to the top of the screen.

It’s too easy to Pin a Conversation in three different ways. Drag and drop it into the Pin circle in the upper-right, push down on it and choose Pin from the pop-up menu, or swipe it to the right and touch the Pin symbol. Following this, the conversation will be shown at the very top of your inbox. Tap the pin to get access to the thread. To get rid of the pin, long-press it and choose Unpin from the menu that appears. To get rid of the pin, long-press it and choose Unpin from the menu that appears.

Inline Reply

Replying to a single remark in the thread makes it easier to follow the conversation and avoids the confusion that may arise when fresh conversations are inserted between answers. To accomplish this, tap over the remark you want to react to, then push down to see the Reply option. Send a text message in response by typing your message into the Reply box. You may then respond directly to the original commenter.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Add a Group Photo

Not only a Group Photo, but you may also add Word, Emoji, Memoji, or Animoji to your group conversations in Messages with iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 updates. Additionally, you may change the color of the group chat icon’s backdrop. With these updated tools, you can now categorize your numerous group chats with more ease.

To begin customizing the look of a group chat, you must first pick it. Click the down arrow next to the group’s name at the top, choose Info, and then click the Change Name and Photo option. You may personalize your group chat by adding a photo, such as a photograph of everyone in the conversation that you’ve taken or picked out from your Photos collection.

Mentions

The ability to mention someone in a discussion is a nice new feature included in iOS 14’s Messages app.

To address someone, just enter “@” followed by their first name, no space is needed. If they are participating in the chat, the mention will become blue when you hit space, and they will get a notification of the message even if they have the Hide Alerts option activated for that thread. This is an excellent strategy for grabbing the focus of another person in a group chat or addressing a specific person in the conversation.

Group Chat Customisations

Group chats in iOS 14 may now be further personalized by selecting symbols in addition to a name, making it easier to differentiate between related conversations. To make changes to a group chat, go to its “Info” page. Group chat icons may be personalized using a photo, word, Memoji, Animoji, or emoji, and even the color of the icon’s backdrop.

Messages in Search

Finding a conversation outside of Messages is now a breeze with the system-wide Search tool. To access the new, more condensed Search view, just swipe down from any Home screen. Simply enter your search term and press the Search key for the most relevant results.

Select Search Messages under the title Search in Apps at the bottom of your search results if the relevant Messages information isn’t already shown there. As a result, you may start a search in Messages without first launching the app by clicking on the search bar and entering the search terms there.

Wrapping Up

Indeed, the iPhone Messages app has been much enhanced with iOS 14. Support for in-line replies and mentioning in group chats made it easy to participate. In addition, the automated categorization of communications is a crucial component in providing a streamlined user experience.

Apple has offered fantastic new features, like the home screen widgets and App Library, in addition to updating the default messaging app. When you include the incredible utility of the new Back Tap Feature , iOS 14 seems like a revolutionary leap forward in new mobile phone technology . Which of these features do you find most impressive? Leave your comments below with your opinions.

—

This content is brought to you by Aleena Khan

iStockPhoto