How You Can Make Six-Figures Per Year By Learning Python

It’s all very well to want a six-figure income (who doesn’t?), but there are a couple of things that first need addressing. Yes, you might have a sky-high IQ, but that isn’t necessarily going to get you that six-figure income. After all, many people have only an average IQ, yet they earn shedloads of money. To bring in the moolah, you must first master a few core skills.

You’ve really gotta want it.

Since you are reading this article, you’re halfway there. But do you want it, or do you really want it? Are you hoping that dosh will just fall into your waiting, grateful arms, or do you understand that you’re going to have to do what it takes?

You’ve got to put in the effort.

Python is the easiest high-level computer in the world today, but it is still a computer language. As a skill, you can be good at it, so-so at it, or bad at it. How good you get is entirely up to you and how much effort you put into learning Python.

Obviously, the better you are at Python, the more you will earn.

Mastering Python

The more you know, the easier it is to achieve a goal. The more Python you know, the easier and faster you will build business solutions or automate tasks. In return, you will receive better pay.

A positive attitude to life.

Really? Yes, really! Positive people succeed more in life. Optimism will motivate you to persevere when things get difficult.

Develop a great personality.

(If necessary, fake it.) Think about it for a second. Who would you rather work with: a pleasant, confident person with a can-do attitude, or a crabby person who is always looking to shirk their work onto others for a myriad number of reasons? Well, your choice is going to be the same as everyone else’s — including your boss.

Your ability with Python could be a thing of beauty. Still, if you are a nightmare to work with, sooner or later, you will find yourself being invited to “seek opportunities elsewhere.”

Python as a wage earner

So, the question arises: Just how much can a Python programmer realistically expect to earn?

Answer: Realistically, Python programmers earn a great salary on average.

According to Indeed, a Python programmer’s salary in the USA in 2021 will be $108,598 per annum (or $51.4 per hour), representing a 15% increase over the previous 5 years.

The same study by Indeed shows that the entry-level salary for a Python developer in the USA is $65,000 annually (or $30.7 an hour).

Middle-ranking Python developers make about $82,000 annually (or $38.8 an hour), and experienced Python developers make on average $114,000 per annum (or $53.9 an hour).

The situation is even more interesting when comparing the top-paying eight states for Python developers:

Maine – $136,778 New York – $133,526 Delaware – $130,500 Massachusetts – $126,460 Washington – $122,022 Washington DC – $120,029 Illinois – $119,902 Connecticut – $119,845

Python as a career and for getting jobs

Okay, so you’re convinced that Python is a great wage-earner, and that’s all well and good. The next question is, how easy is it to get a job as a Python programmer, and what career prospects would such a job have?

Well, Python is now a conventional language. Many of the most important tech companies today use Python, companies like Instagram, Google, Netflix, Lyft, Reddit, and Spotify. It’s even used by the New York Times and Bloomberg — and probably your local bank too.

There are many clear paths that you can take to find meaningful work with Python. Some of these jobs are obvious, such as becoming a Python developer. But there are many other career options where Python knowledge is an asset.

For instance, some doctors use Python. Columbia University professor and author of “Python for MBAs”, Mattan Griffel, was shocked to find out his friend, a neuroscientist, used Python at work. He shouldn’t have been.

Here are six career paths for those with Python skills:

Python programmer/developer

Data analyst

Financial advisor

Data journalist

Product manager

Python tutor

In other words, think outside the box. We don’t all have to be programmers and software engineers. The big difference is, those who have good skills in Python automatically place themselves at the top of the candidate list for umpteen jobs.

So what happens next?

If you’re sold on Python as a must-have on your march towards earning a six-figure, how do you start? Well, obviously, the first thing you need to do is to learn Python.

As mentioned earlier, this will not be as tough as, say, learning C++ or Scala. Apart from high wages, there are several good reasons for learning Python:

Python is easy to learn

Python is easy to code as it uses whitespace for formatting instead of symbols

Python is supported by a huge community of enthusiasts

Python has a fantastic system of documentation with sections specifically aimed at beginners, middle-knowledge coders, and experts

The one thing it is advisable to guard against is going into Python simply for the money. Everything we do in life is a lot easier and more sustainable when we do it because we have a passion for it, not because we feel we have to. Good luck on your Python journey — it’s entirely realistic to obtain six figures as a Python developer!

This content is brought to you by Franco Colomba.

Photo credit: Shutterstock