Low-code: what is it for and what are its characteristics?

Programming has never been easier with this solution. Low code appears as one of the most efficient technological tools to solve the needs of many companies and users. In an increasingly digitized world and with markets that respond to users’ demands for connection and agility, companies are called upon to propose technological solutions that are increasingly precise, but, at the same time, that are accessible and easy to use for the consumers.

This goes hand in hand with businesses seeking to develop products that fit their own capabilities and resources, but are, at the same time, competitive and innovative. What is the formula for success to meet all these needs? One answer is low code platform, a platform that allows designing and creating user-oriented solutions with technological tools that are already available and completely manageable.

What is low-code?

If you’ve ever used Mailchimp or are familiar with it, you already know the functions of low code database or platform. This platform for sending and managing emails can be used by anyone: all you need is to customize a template, depending on what you want to make known.

Low-code (LCAP, Low-Code application platform) is a form of application development where it is not necessary to carry out programming from scratch, but rather joins existing components and services to create software in an agile and simple. It’s kind of like putting the pieces of a puzzle together and then applying glue so that they stay sealed.

The term Low-code was first used by Forrester analysts Clay Richardson and John Rymer in a report in 2014, referring to application implementations that reduce code development through platforms with visual interfaces with embeddable features.

In addition to being implemented in platforms, low-code technology is reflected in other products, such as a low code app focused on banking, mobile payment, or as a business process management system. It can also be inserted as a solution in the areas of marketing, sales and distribution; insurance policies, subscriptions and services; ticketing system; regulation and compliance; and a series of corporate services.

Low-code: benefits and advantages

As we can see, this development method favors both companies and their customers. These are its main differentials:

1. No great programming skills required

The modules are pre-built, so those that respond to the desired functionalities only have to be dragged and dropped to later be configured. You don’t need to know the programming language perfectly.

2. Immediate operability

An app with low-code may take only a few days to work. It will take weeks or at most a few months. Traditional programming, on the other hand, takes at least several months to roll out.

3. Used on various operating systems and devices

Pre-built modules make it easy to work on macOS, Windows, and even on mobile devices. In traditional programming, custom work is done for each operating system, which, in the long run, involves more investment of time.

4. The cost is low or medium

It is possible to find low-code solutions ranging from $ 9 to $ 180 per user / month. One aspect to take into account is that the final price of the tool regularly depends on the number of users and not on the total functionality. There is only profitability if the tool is going to be used by thousands of users.

Where is the low-code going?

Being a technological tool that facilitates the operations of companies with relatively low costs and, at the same time, satisfies the service needs of users, the low-code reduces time-to-market by 60% compared to the traditional model. That is why, according to the Gartner consultancy, the low-code will grow 23% in 2021 to generate revenues of $ 11.3 billion this year.

Furthermore, in 2024, three-quarters of large companies will use at least 4 low-code development tools for both ICT application development and citizen development initiatives.

By 2024, low-code development applications will be responsible for more than 65% of application development activity.

