New World Beginner Guide

So, you are thinking of trying New World? Well, we have some great beginner tips on how to get started so that you can be as efficient as possible. New World is Amazon’s newest gaming project that features an open world, multiplayer, role-playing elements, and an in-depth crafting system. To get you started, we will list our most essential tips on New World so that you can make it to the end game as fast as possible.

We will break down this list into survivability, crafting, traveling, and combat.

How Do I Get Started In New World?

You can get New World on both the Amazon store or steam. The game will set you back about $40 and roughly uses 50 gigs of space. The nice thing about New World is that it isn’t too hard to run, so most midrange PCs can optimally play this game on mid to low settings. That said, this game looks beautiful even in its lowest settings. As of yet, there are no plans or release dates for consoles.

Amazon promises no subscription-based models but instead will have expansions to purchase as the game progresses.

If you enjoy MMO RPGs based in an ever-expansive world, then the $40 tag may not be a high price to pay, even if you don’t end up enjoying it.

All of that said, let’s get on with the list.

Survivability Tips

Let’s start with the essential tip, survivability. New World is a challenging MMO RPG; sure, with the right builds and equipment, the game gets more manageable, but this is not the case at the beginning of the game. If you pull one too many enemies, you can be defeated quite quickly.

So how do you survive these encounters? Easy. Our tip for you is to make and consume as many food buffs as possible. They usually last around 30 minutes and are quintessential for combat. You can also use potions, but we caution against this because they are more expensive and are far better for boss fights and expeditions.

We have a New World cooking guide on how to get your cooking up to the max level as fast as possible; you can check it if you are interested.

While questing, food buffs can allow you to take on 2-3 enemies without having to take a break between combat. Speaking of combat, try taking on fewer enemies at once. When you’re leveling up, use a healing staff in your secondary equipment to stay alive longer.

Combat Tips

Combat in New World is not like WoW’s tab targeting system. You will need to aim your attacks against your opponents. This style of combat is usually referred to as ‘action combat’ in terms of MMO RPGs.

Positioning

Knowing the combat style is essential, as you will see that you have to aim your attacks and cleaves. To cleave enemies in an MMO RPG means to deal with the area of effect damage, usually in a cone shape. Knowing how to cleave is crucial because it determines your positioning to deal the most damage while taking minor damage. To deal cleave damage, you must be in front of your primary target and cleave damage in a cone to the other mobs next to it. Practice it on lower-level mobs to get the hang of it; once you get this, try getting creative and getting behind enemies to deal critical damage. You are guaranteed a critical hit if you are standing behind your enemy.

Positioning plays a significant role in these types of MMO RPGs because if you are a ranged player (bow, musket, etc.), you will want to keep a lot of distance between your opponents and usually the high ground. If you are melee, you want to figure out the best possible way to stand guard and get behind your opponents.

Types of Damage

Enemies are more susceptible to certain forms of damage. For example, the drowned are weak to blunt and nature types of damage but are stronger against piercing and slashing. Essentially you want to use specific kinds of weapons against certain enemies. You can go find a comprehensive list of damage types. The way to tell if an enemy is weak to your attacks is by looking at the color of the numbers when you deal damage. Here is a quick breakdown of the colors and what they mean:

Blue Numbers and Down Arrows – Less Damage – This means the enemy is resistant to your type of damage

Yellow Numbers – Extra Damage – This means the enemy is weak to your attacks and, as a result, are doing more damage to them

White Numbers – Neutral damage; this means the opponent does not take extra damage nor less damage

Orange Numbers – Critical Hits

So what does this mean for you? Well, our tip for this would be to run around with two different weapon types so that you can deal a variety of damage. This tip works best for questing in caves where you may verse many various foes that could be strong against your primary weapon.

Your Build – General Tips

As we said, the combat style in this game is different from many other traditional MMO RPGs, and as a result, has different build options. The build system in this game works around the weapons that you wield. We will lay out simple tips and tricks for leveling your preferred weapon types.

Find your preferred weapon – You can change your builds until level 20, so feel free to play around with all the different weapon types of the game. Once you’ve found your preferred weapon type find a suitable weapon partner. (We recommend for beginners the sword and shield with the life staff.) When you have your preferred weapon combos, choose active abilities over passives initially. What we mean by this is select the weapon skills first because they have the most significant impact on your gameplay. Passives boost your damage, but actives will show you how the class plays out. The last tip on this is to look at builds and choose the most optimal play-style, this is really important.

Crafting Tips

New World’s crafting system is in-depth and can even be alarming at first glance. Don’t worry; we have tips to make it a lot less complex and more objective orientated.

The Tools

In New World, you have different tools that handle specific materials, i.e., an axe for trees, a pickaxe for mining, etc. However, that isn’t where tools stop, as you can get tools that provide buffs and decrease gathering times. You can craft these tools in workshops throughout New World; however, the more powerful the tool, the more resources are needed to prepare it.

Our tip for gathering would be to finish the tutorial missions plus a few other quests to gain all flint tools. Once you have those tools, immediately farm the resources to craft iron tools. By doing this, you will be saving countless hours on gathering times. This tip is a general rule throughout New World, craft the best tools available to save you valuable time when crafting and gathering.

Bag Space

Bag space is a big deal in New World. Once you hit level 10, you can get your first bag slot unlocked. With this unlocked, you can place any bag which will increase your carry weight. We recommend using many resources or buying a bag off of the tradepost. Don’t be skittish either; spend all you got on this bag. You want to use as many resources or gold on a bag because of how useful it is. Think about it, when you’re out in the wild gathering, you’re going to need a lot of space; this negates you having to travel backward and forwards to each village to empty your bags.

What to focus on

You will want to focus on getting these skills to level 50 as soon as possible::

Logging

Mining

Harvesting

Skinning

Tracking

You want these skills at level 50 because of how abundant those resources are throughout the game. Another reason for this is because specific resources require certain levels within that crafting skill. For example, if you run into a mature tree, you will not be able to cut it down until you have level 50 in logging.

Traveling

Traveling in New World can be a lengthy and arduous task. Walking from one side of the map to the other can take hours. That’s why we made tips for beginners to get around the map nice and quickly without wasting your entire day.

Teleporting

Teleporting in New World is handled a little differently than in WoW or FFXIV. You can teleport, but it requires a resource called ‘azoth.’ The further you travel, the more ‘azoth’ you need; This also applies to how much you’re carrying. Our recommendation is to check into an inn which will allow you to fast travel there every few hours. Checking into an inn will enable you to travel vast distances for quests and resources and return home, instantly saving you hours of walking.

Player Homes

Player homes allow you to travel back like then inns from our previous tip. As you level up, you will gain access to more homes and enabling you to travel around the world much faster. So our advice would be: buy Cheap New World Coins as soon as possible so that you can buy a home in different cities to allow for faster traveling. Be smart about where you purchase your homes though, don’t bundle them up too close as this will defeat the purpose of fast traveling around the world.

Campsites

Campsites are the best ways to get around really quickly. Campsites act as respawn locations, so set them up around the questing area. Once you have set them up, complete your quests and die to respawn for an instant quest turn-in. This technique is the most popular amongst New World players as it is the fastest way to travel.

PvP and Equipment

The last tips for this list would be PvP and the equipment that you can adorn.

Equipment

Equipment is not as crucial as your weaponry. Your weaponry will decide what equipment you will try to focus on. For example, if you choose to focus on a rapier, you will want gear that focuses on dexterity and intellect. This tip applies to all forms of weaponry in the game. If you need strength gear for swords and two-handed weapons, then focus on that gear. There is one difference, however, and that is some equipment is heavier than others. If you want to be faster, make sure you equip lighter armor to regenerate energy faster and move quicker. On the other side of the spectrum, if you’re tankier, wear heavy armor types.

PvP

PvP in New World is extensive, so we will keep it short. You can turn on PvP in towns, and battle players that have their PvP turned on worldwide. If you don’t wish to PvP, then you can leave your flag off. That way, no other players may attack you. When you die in PvP, you will receive an experience penalty. Other than that, PvP is very straightforward; choose a build that best suits your playstyle and max level that weapon as fast as possible. By doing this, you will be able to fight any player on an even playing field, even if that player may be higher level than you.

Choosing Your Faction for PvP

Choosing your faction is a personal choice. There are minor stat differences between the gear, but it’s mostly a choice of what armor you like the look of more. Each faction has a story, so you can choose which story you prefer and fight for them. Each kill you get earns your reputation with that faction. The more reputation, the more rewards you can unlock with that faction. Keep in mind that if you are playing with friends, you will need to join their faction if you wish to PvP with them. Making this choice is not easy and shouldn’t be done lightly as you can only change your faction after 120 days per server and per character.

Summary

That has been our list of tips and tricks for beginners in New World! We hope that you enjoyed our list. Be sure to check out our store to get ahead of the curve with our low prices on New World Items/gold exchanges.

As always, Happy Hunting!

