We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

P2P Cooperation in 3d: Open Croquet

P2P Cooperation in 3d: Open Croquet

Michel, given your interest in P2P technologie

By Michel Bauwens

Philippe Van Nedervelde informs us:

“Michel, given your interest in P2P technologies… as well as your perennial interest in virtual reality… it is my pleasure to introduce you to Alan Kays’ Croquet Project. It may very well become the new web… finally fully in 3D. Launch of V 1.0 is imminent: 26 January.

For a world-class introduction to this fascinating new development in the online collaboration universe, please first watch the preview video by Julian Lombardi (with associated powerpoint) at any of the following three links:

– the webcast — The link is in red and reads MEDIASITE VERSION — “The Croquet Project”. The Flash version right under that works just as well.

– see also this link
– flash demo — The link is in blue near the top and reads “View Presentation”

Next, you may want to check out the following about pages, one and two

This post was previously published on p2pfoundation.net and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

 

Talk to you soon.

Photo credit: Istockphoto.com

About P2P Foundation

For more than thirty years John Thackara has traveled the world in his search of stories about the practical steps taken by communities to realize a sustainable future. He writes about these stories online, and in books; he uses them in talks for cities, and business; he also organizes festivals and events that bring the subjects of these stories together. John is the author of a widely-read blog and of How To Thrive In The Next Economy. His previous book was the best-selling In the Bubble: Designing In A Complex World (MIT Press). John organizes conferences and festivals in which social innovators share knowledge.

