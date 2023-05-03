Reasons Why Chat GPT Won’t Replace Your Content Writers

—

Content writers are the new savior of the market and industry of digital content. With the boom of digital content, the idea and value of content writers have become inevitable.

However, the idea of writing content is now getting a new notion. Well, people will always adopt the things that are less time effective and advanced.

What about Chat GPT?

Well, many are saying that it is a revolution in the content market to take the jobs of content writers.

Well, that’s not the truth, and we have plenty of reasons right now to defend the ability of content writers over Chat GPT.

Reasons To Consider Content Writers Over Chat GPT

We all can understand that we are in an era where AI and human power are colliding. In such a situation, thinking that AI content will take over human written content is easy and manipulating but not the truth.

Here we will find out the truths that will allow you to understand that Chat GPT is not yet there to take over Chat GPT. In fact, some negotiations will never keep up with the content writers.

Lack Of Emotional Attachment

Writing is always considered a critical skill that is not possible for all to inherit at a certain level. You will find so many people struggling to write independently and complete what they need.

However, we have found some amazing tools to replace our concerns with peace in this modern world.

Are those also considered Chat GPT?

Well, not at all.

Why?

If you say that chat GPT will replace the content writers and mitigate their needs, then two problems will occur.

Content writers will lose their jobs against the tool.

This tool will not be able to attract human touch to the content.

Well, if you fear losing a job as a content writer, then relax and take a deep breath. No matter how far the progress goes, Chat GPT will never be able to add that particular human touch every reader wants to acknowledge while reading.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This is not just about writers but also about the readers. You are a good writer when the reader is going to acknowledge your essence. If they do not get any emotional toughness in the writing, you will not find any attachment to the writing.

Then what is the point of using Chat GPT?

It lacks emotional presence and is very formal to the content which you directly search on the web.

The Approach To Writing An Essay With Chat GPT Is Not Right

Many people think that they can replace essay writing with ChatGPT. This is totally a wrong idea. Well, if you argue with us, we have more than one reason to consider

The main three reasons not to consider ChatGPT are:

It Falters in Long-Form Content.

Vague and Repetitive Content.

Complex Topics Can Be Misinterpreted.

One of the main reasons for the inappropriateness of Chat GPT for essay writing is its long form. Most essay papers are long and vivid with their discussion and evidence, including information and examples. The world of writing an essay is dependent on the long forms of creating and executing sentences.

Here, Chat GPT cannot focus on long forms because it is only limited to its sentence formation and information representation process.

Apart from that, if you ask Chat GPT to write a long-form essay, it will definitely repeat content, and that will ultimately create a vague paper altogether.

Thereafter, we all know that essay writing is critical with its topic and unique discussion process. So, when you need to focus on the essay writing process, it’s better to avoid chat GPT. Well, if you are still confused, you can click here to understand why Chat GPT will not make essay writing obsolete.

Lacks Up-To-Date Information

Considering Chat GPT as your prime writing tool may summon danger for any form of writing. For instance, if you are going for academic writing, the professor or instructor will expertise the latest data to be included in your writing.

Well, you will not get it with Chat GPT.

Why?

The biggest problem of OpenAI’s ChatGPT is that you will not find any significance to the latest news and their dataset. You need to understand the fact that Chat GPT relies on its data training. There is a clear gap between the training sessions and the latest release to the public.

For instance, the last cutoff training of Chat GPT was held in 2021. So, if you wish to provide you with a written paper on any subject matter, depending on the latest updates, Chat GPT will be unable to deliver this.

Google Does Not Like Ai Content

If you go for the professional version of Chat GPT, which you can pay to adopt, then the benefits might seem inevitable at the initial stage. Maybe not human-lifer content, but they can generate what you want.

So, it might seem to you as an epic and appealing idea without consuming time and much money behind this.

Then where is the problem?

Well, Google is your problem, as it does not like AI-generated content at all. Fortunately or unfortunately, there are various AI tools to detect AI-generated content quite easily.

So, in this modern world, Chat GPT is not smart enough to generate Google-friendly content. So, what you need is to go back to the content writers who are efficient in following the SEO tricks and preparing content that Google might prefer to keep at the top of SERP.

Training An AI Is Time-Consuming

We have already discussed that Chat GPT is an AI that is fully based on data training. However, training an AI is very time-consuming to keep up-to-date.

This is a long-term process that needs both determination and time. OpenAI uses Azure supercomputer clusters by Microsoft to ensure its workability and development. However, it takes years to complete proper long-term training with iterative analysis and repetition of rewards. Even a huge data center with enough AI power, like a supercomputer, will take more than you think.

So, this time-consuming process is not ideal for writing content right now.

—

This content is brought to you by africa.businessinsider.com

iStockPhoto