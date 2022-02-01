—

With the rapid pace at which the software industry is changing, it can be a bit challenging to keep up with the new advancements. And this is why as a software developer, you need to enhance your productivity by using an effective software design tool to help with compiling, assembling, bug testing and design analysis.

There are several software design tools out there (both paid and unpaid), and depending on which one you go for, you can assess a variety of features. Also, before you select a software design tool, you should consider certain factors like company standards, appropriate environment and the usefulness of the tool for your project. In this article, PCriver has compiled a list of some of the best software design tools for 2022.

Cloud9 IDE

This is an integrated development environment and an amazing software design tool which supports a number of programming languages such as; Python, JavaScript, PHP, C++, C, Perl and Node.js. It features a built-in terminal for command-line wizard and allows cloning of the entire development environment, which allows mobile developers to share their environment with team members.

It also features a debugger to help developers set breakpoints, inspect variables of any JS/Node.js app and code completion suggestions to help developers code faster and avoid typos. It also allows developers to select a wide range of default runners to execute apps such as PHP/Apache and Python. This tool, however, is not free, and charges are made per use.

Atom

This software design tool is an open-source and completely free all-around-text editor that is easily customizable without having to modify the configuration file. It supports popular operating systems like OSX, Linux or Windows. Its other features include; flexible and smart autocomplete for faster writing of code, easy browsing and opening of multiple projects in one window, a find and replace feature for projects, multiple planes and an in-built package manager.

Bootstrap

This is another open-source and free software design tool. It enables developers to build responsive websites and mobile-first projects using languages like HTML, JS and CSS. Some of its key features include; a responsive grid system, pre-built components, sass variables, plug-ins and mix-ins, which allows its users to build their own applications. Another desirable feature is that it is a front-end framework that can be used for quick modeling of ideas and building web applications. It is used for designing faster and simpler websites with guaranteed consistency among all the users working on a project.

Zend Studio

This next-generation PHP IDE is used for debugging, coding, prototyping and testing of both mobile and web applications. As a software design tool, Zend studio features In-class development tools like Docker and Gitflow. It is compatible with Mac OS, Windows and Linux platforms.

Another desirable feature is that the Zend studio’s 3x faster performance can help with the searching, indexing and validation of PHP code. It can also deploy PHP applications on servers that include cloud support for Microsoft Azure and Amazon AWS. This tool isn’t free, though. The software pricing goes for about $89 for personal use and $189 for commercial use.

GitHub

This is a strong collaboration tool for code review and management. This software design tool enables users to build applications & software, manage projects, host and review the codes. Some of its key features include; code security, easy documentation of code, access control among team members, integration with other tools and experimentation of new programming languages in personal projects.

It can be hosted on local or cloud servers and runs on both Windows and Mac OS. It is free for most open-source projects but requires a charge of $7-$21 per month, depending on its use.

Linx

This is an easy-to-use, low code software design tool used to build and automate back-end applications and other web services. It features plug-ins programming functions and one-click deployment to any local or cloud server with inputs and outputs, including nearly all SQL and NoSQL databases. It also boasts of numerous file formats or REST and SOAP web services. Although it has a free trial plan, Linx is also available at a starter plan of $49 per month and a business plan of $99 per month.

Conclusion:

Software development has become a very competitive field, and developers need to stay at the top of their game. With the above tools, developers can save a lot of time and effort while building an effective project.

