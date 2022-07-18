The 5 Best 360 Cameras for Top Photos in Construction Documentation

—

When you think of construction, images immediately come to mind. Whether you’re documenting the progress of a construction project or capturing unique moments with your team, having the best 360 camera is essential. With so many options available, choosing the right one can feel like trying to pierce an airtight seal. With more than 1 billion construction projects occurring every year around the world, documentation is a must.

From initial planning through completion, a Construction Management Plan is a document created to accurately track and document all phases of a project from start to finish.

Look no further if you want the best 360 camera documentation solutions to track your project in real-time with clarity and precision. Whether you’re working in a remote location where mobile phone coverage is spotty or have access to limited internet connections but still want to record your project taking shape, these high-quality 360 cameras will give you some of the most breathtaking shots imaginable.

1. Insta360 One X2 PRO

One of the best 360 cameras on the market, the Insta360 One X2 PRO is a durable, lightweight camera that fits comfortably in your hand and can be hand-held during all phases of your project. Its features include:

360° video recording with 3D stereo sound for an immersive viewing experience,

4K video at 30fps for a cinematic quality experience,

a sensor size of 90 x 90 mm, allowing for flexible placement in any orientation – horizontally or vertically and

4K photo mode with a 12 MP sensor.

The Insta360 One X2 PRO is perfect for documenting construction projects, events, real estate developments, interior and exterior designs, and any other type of project where you need to capture 360° images and videos in stunning quality.

2. Yi 360 VR Camera

The Yi 360 VR Camera is another great option for capturing photos and videos in stunning quality to showcase and track the progress of a construction project. The Yi 360 VR Camera features:

a 170° wide-angle lens and 2x optical zoom for wide-angle shots,

a 90° ultra-wide lens,

and 3x optical zoom for capturing close-up shots.

It also can record 4K footage at 30fps. In addition, the Yi 360 VR camera can also record stereo audio at 60fps while shooting 4K video or take high-resolution photos at up to 8MP resolution. This camera is best used during the initial stages of your project so that you’ll have plenty of time to plan out each shot before you start recording.

3. Samsung Gear 360 Pro 2

The Samsung Gear 360 Pro 2 is one of the most durable cameras on the market, featuring an IP68 water resistance rating that protects against dust, moisture, rain, snow, sand, and other harsh weather conditions. It means that it’s perfect for documenting construction projects exposed to extreme weather conditions like rain storms or scorching temperatures.

The Samsung Gear 360 Pro 2 design comes with style. It features an aluminum body with a beautiful black finish and a curved design that feels comfortable to hold. The Gear 360 Pro has a 360° field of view with an adjustable focal length of 24mm – 90mm, creating a wide variety of shots depending on where you place the camera. It also can shoot 4K video at up to 30fps and take photos at up to 8MP resolution.

4. Ricoh Theta Z1

The Ricoh Theta Z1 is a compact tool with a lightweight 360 camera used to capture breathtaking construction 360 photos . The Theta Z1 is the first 360 camera to shoot in 4K resolution. It’s also one of the most affordable 360 cameras on the market, making it a popular choice for those who want to experiment with 360 photography and need a powerful tool for site walking, project tracking, project documentation, and marketing.

5. Garmin Virb Elite Action Camera

The Garmin Virb Elite Action Camera is arguably one of the best action cameras today. Due to its ability to capture fantastic footage while being small enough to fit in your pocket and its durable construction, it is perfect for use during construction and real estate projects where size matters. It has GPS built-in, allowing you to add location tagging and time-lapse recording capabilities to save time while documenting your work on projects like building a new home or construction site.

Bottom Line

Photography is one of the most critical components in any construction project as it can help document your progress and provide a valuable work record. Construction documentation also means increased job site safety and construction workers’ accident prevention , transparency, accountability, efficiency, and more. You’ll need a camera capable of quickly taking high-resolution images and videos to take high-quality photos and even videos. Check out these top cameras’ breathtaking pictures and videos.

