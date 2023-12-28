The Cybersecurity Handbook: Safeguarding Your Digital Identity

—

With the introduction of the Internet, we live in two dimensions- the offline and online world. However, it often seems like the online realm has taken over everyone’s lives and now holds the key to an individual’s platter of private information.

Although the Internet and all the online platforms have brought joy and convenience into everyone’s lives, they have also put them at a high risk of cyber threats and fraud.

There will never be a time again when the digital world disappears; in contrast, it is expected to grow further. Therefore, individuals are advised to protect themselves online using several tactics to ensure they are not lured into fraud.

5 Crucial Tactics To Employ To Prevent Digital Fraud

The following is a list of techniques to implement into your digital experience to ensure your safety cannot be compromised.

1. Generate Strong Passwords

It’s no secret that most people create sentimental passwords that have an element of their personal lives incorporated into them, such as a loved one’s name or birthday, and thus, they can be easily guessed and hacked. So, although most applications require you to log in using passwords, they can be easily predictable and accessible.

Furthermore, another cause for concern is that 67% of Americans use the same password for all their platforms, risking all their accounts at once.

This is why we recommend you use the following methods to ensure you have a secure password:

Refrain from using predictable words or information, such as your birthday, name, loved one’s name or birthdays, and other common phrases.

Create a password that includes all of the following- a mixture of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and special characters.

Ensure that the password contains a minimum of 12 characters.

Allocate a different password to each of your online platforms.

2. Ensure Your Sim Service Provider Has Locked Your Number

A common fraud that an increasing number of people have fallen prey to is unknowingly having their sim exchanged or replicated. If you suspect this may be the case for you, read more about how to know if you’ve been sim swapped .

Moreover, to prevent this from happening to you, we advise that you ask your network service provider to enable a ‘Port Freeze’ or ‘Number Lock’ service. These services prevent the unauthorized transfer of your mobile phone number.

Moreover, once you gain access to these services, you can only switch your number to another bearer or line if you deactivate the lock using a pin or by visiting your service provider.

3. Enable the Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) Feature for Applications

The two-factor authentication feature is another layer of security added after you create a strong password to ensure that even if your password is compromised, an intruder will still need to surpass another layer of protection to gain access.

It requires users to fulfill two forms of authentication before they can log in to their various platforms- the first is their password, and the second tends to be a verification sent via SMS or to an authentication application.

This feature is available on many online platforms like Amazon, Instagram, Facebook, Paypal, Dropbox, and Cloudflare. Therefore, whenever you sign up to any platform, check if they have Two-factor authentication available and promptly turn it on if they do!

4. Survey Your Privacy Settings and Permissions

When setting up your online platforms and accounts, you are often asked to provide various personal details; this may seem like a common practice in the digital world, but it significantly increases the risk of being exposed to hackers.

Therefore, it is recommended that you monitor your privacy settings and permissions. The following is a list of actions we recommend taking when adjusting the privacy settings of your phone and various applications:

It is essential to frequently verify and examine your privacy permissions and controls and make necessary changes.

Deny and turn off app permissions related to access to your location, contacts, and other confidential information.

Limit the amount of personal information visible on your social media profiles.

5. Prevent Phishing Attacks

Expert cybercriminals tend to deploy ‘Phishing’ attacks- which involve sending emails or messages to individuals for private information, login details, or financial information while using websites or email addresses that closely mirror authentic website URLs or addresses.

Usually, individuals are not able to differentiate between fake email addresses or URLs and authentic ones and, therefore, tend to provide the information that has been requested.

The following is a list of tricks to equip yourself with to avoid falling prey to phishing attacks:

Avoid replying to emails that request personal information, sensitive data, or urgent actions. You should visit or call the company to confirm if it is an authentic email.

Take the time to scrutinize and assess the website URLs and email addresses for any signs of discrepancies or manipulation.

Refrain from downloading attachments and content from unreliable sources—moreover, only open links from trustworthy senders.

Conclusion

You can have a safe experience in the digital world if you take all the proper precautions. Moreover, we recommend learning more about the reality of the Internet to understand its validity and the best and safest methods to use it.

