The Difference Between CNC Machining and 3D Printing

Technology has revolutionized machinery and engineering. And you must always be aware of the kind of machinery you are using to lead the business forward. Computer Numeric Control machining or CNC machining as we know it and 3D printing are two examples of these advancements. They are similar and different from each other in many ways and each has its own unique benefits.

Manufacturing

If you are not into traditional manufacturing, 3D printing is a more efficient method. It uses the material used for making the item it is supposed to create. On the other hand, CNC machining is more of a traditional method that uses more material to work. In short, 3D printing produces way lesser waste that CNC machining and other traditional manufacturing methods.

Production

For large-scale production, traditional methods hold more advantages over any other manufacturing method. When it comes to mass production, assembly lines work faster as compared to 3D printers and it is because printers print one layer at a time. An assembly line can mass-produce a hundred pieces of a product in the time it takes 3D printing to print the same product.

Manufacturing Scale

3D printers are limited to the area of the printing bed for manufacturing the parts. So, it is hard to make large-scale parts. Although you can break the larger part into smaller ones, small enough for a 3D printer to build, it will take time and will not be cost-effective. So, here, the traditional manufacturing methods like CNC machining have an advantage of the labor of assembly line and that’s why they can produce parts on a larger scale. Maybe in the future, 3D printers might be able to print on a large-scale, but it would be hard for it to match the scale of CNC machining.

Other Points to Consider

If you work with various materials like polymers, plastics, and metals, 3D printing can manipulate them. But you need different machines for each one.

Not all materials that you work with on the CNC machining and other traditional manufacturing methods can be used with 3D printing because traditional methods use a high melting point.

3D printers are not compatible with all kinds of materials hence you can’t use it for all your projects. And for all its shortcomings, 3D printing couldn’t replace traditional printing, not in the near future at least.

CNC machining starts working with a block of materials and it gradually shapes it into the desired design with a rotating tool. It keeps carving away excess material until the desired shape is achieved. It works on the subtractive method and hence creates a lot of wastage. On the other hand, 3D printing uses additive methods that build the design. Both methods have their advantages and disadvantages when it comes to the use of the materials, durability, and precision. CNC machining can produce a variety of custom-designed parts, tools, and fixtures while 3D printers don’t come with these options. Keeping these differences in mind, you can pick the right method of manufacturing for your products.

