The WarriORE’s Helping Veterans’ Mental Health

According to the US Department of Veterans Affairs , roughly 5 out of every 100 adults in the United States struggle with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). However. veterans — especially those who have seen combat — are far more likely to grapple with symptoms of PTSD in their lifetime. Now, one company is fighting back, using an unlikely approach to help veterans struggling with mental health issues.

ORE Systems , a Texas-based technology and gaming company has brought to market “ With Them: Frontlines ,” a first-person shooter (FPS) video game that puts players in the boots of real soldiers. The company’s COO, Shawn Piatz, is a 28-year veteran of the Special Ops community, and hopes this game will raise awareness and help reduce the high suicide rates of veterans from the “video game generation.”

No fiction, no fantasy, no fakes

With typical FPS and other military-adjacent video games, there is often a fantasy element involved, but not in “With Them: Frontlines.” Real military veterans have been tapped to lend their expertise and real-life experiences to gameplay, environments, and integrated data in the game.

The stories featured within the game are first-person experiences designed to remove the stigma of PTSD, giving real veterans a chance to share their stories and promote a more informed conversation about veteran mental health overall. The title’s gameplay involves an FPS multiplayer experience — much like “Call of Duty” — but features actual military veterans as playable characters. Monetization tools implemented within “With Them: Frontlines” supports further development and support for veterans charities.

In a truly advanced step for veteran care, the game also connects veterans and providers for more effective conversations about mental health. “The game will also feature the ability to sync with an application that connects to wearables and smartphones to collect data to share with healthcare providers facilitating a more direct discussion between patient and provider,” Piatz explains. “The information collected can then be used for an initial screening process to establish baselines for treated patients and evaluate responses to a number of therapies.”

Calling all veterans

ORE Systems is currently on the lookout for real veterans to participate in the launching of “With Them: Frontlines” and become real characters within the game. The IndieGoGo campaign to support the launch of the game went live on March 27, 2023, with the goal to launch the game for PCs on November 27, 2023.

“The veteran story is valuable, and by sharing it, you can help other veterans who may be going through similar experiences,” says Piatz. “I encourage any and all veterans interested in being a part of ‘With Them: Frontlines’ to reach out to us via email at [email protected] .”

A new gaming experience by veterans, for veterans

“With Them: Frontlines” is a game that is designed, developed, produced, and distributed by veterans, that speaks to the veteran experience, and features real veterans. Those involved in getting this game into the hands of the people who need it the most are passionate about the issue of veteran PTSD and suicide rates. They have seen combat themselves, and they too have been on the frontlines.

“While deployed, veterans are exposed to the horrible side of humanity. These types of things can be challenging to share with others, and often, these experiences are suppressed by those who suffer in silence,” said ORE Systems CEO Lucas Hamrick on the “With Them: Frontlines” IndieGoGo site. “We decided to make a video game unlike any other in history.”

The game is not just for veterans, but for those who may enjoy military-based games. “We want you to participate in these immersive experiences to see what real scenarios our nation’s finest deal with while deployed in support of the Global War on Terror and other recent combat operations,” says Hamrick on the game’s IndieGoGo.

ORE Systems has thought outside the box for solutions to the overwhelming issue of veteran PTSD and suicide. Their goal is to distribute “With Them: Frontlines” to a wide audience in order to gather key feedback that will ultimately enhance the gameplay experience.

Combat veterans experience a staggering amount of challenges during their service and after. It is the hope of the team at ORE Systems that “With Them: Frontlines” will be a lifeline to many veterans, and even a way of starting hard conversations and ultimately getting help to those who need it the most.

Learn more about “With Them: Frontlines” by checking it out on social media or joining ORE System’s IndieGoGo campaign.



Web: https://withthem.vet/

Twitch: https://twitch.tv/withthemfrontlines/

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/withthemfrontlines

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/@withthemfrontlines

Twitter: https://twitter.com/WT_Frontlines

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WithThemFrontlines

