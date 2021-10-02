—

PC and Console games have had one feature in common that a lot of mobile gamers have been wishing to see for a VERY long time and that is the cross-play feature. But due to technological constraints, it wasn’t quite possible as PC and Console games tend to be more advanced than mobile games.

But that seems to be a thing of the past now as mobile games have become quite advanced, games like PUBG and Fortnite can easily be played on mobile in some cases even better than PC due to the advanced mobile technology combined with some great optimization.

So, in this article, we are going to take a look at the top 10 cross-platform mobile games to play in 2021!

World of Tanks Blitz

This massively multiplayer online game, available on PC and mobile phones, includes some of the most intense tank action in 7v7 or 15v15 encounters. World of Tank Blitz takes you to the epic battles of the world war era, with intense tactical battles and a vast battlefield filled with obstacles and artillery to destroy you in your path.

World of Tanks is known to be one of the BEST battle royale kinda game that instead of using the traditional player battling it out with guns, concentrates on tanks exploding their way through their opponents. When it comes to tank games, I really don’t think it can get any better than this.

Albion Online

MMORPGs are one of the most popular games in the world but when it comes to games that provide players with classic MMO experience, I don’t think there are many that still do. Albion Online provides you with a traditional MMO experience set in the world of the Medieval ages. The game offers a variety of content, including a ton of quests that requires you to be invested in the game. Satisfying storylines and lores that work well with the overall theme of the game and captures players’ attention for a long time.

Albion Online is one of the very few games that actually allow players to play the game not only on PC but on mobile devices as well. And the best part is it allows you to even cross play between the platforms!

RuneScape

RuneScape is one of the most popular MMORPGs of all time, with new players joining the realm of Gelinor on a regular basis. Rather than actively assigning skill points, players acquire abilities through doing activities, such as completing training, performing quests or even fighting bosses to earn osrs gold. There’s just so much variety to the game, from skills to quests, to some of the exotic items to trading system, there’s so much to do.

Players may build whatever sort of character they want thanks to a classless skill system and define your own story in the game. This is one of the few games that still provides the old classic hardcore MMO experience and that is why it has a huge loyal playerbase.

Hearthstone

Hearthstone is one of the MOST POPULAR online deck-building strategy games that is played by millions of people around the world. This game, which comes from the makers of WOW, has managed to claim the top spot for a long time and it remains to be one of the most popular games to stream on Twitch as well. Hearthstone features a massive card library that allows you to outwit your opponents and turn the tables with your fast wits.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links

The next one on this list is one of the best digital card games in the world and in real life, some of the cards even cost you more than your house, which is crazy-expensive. Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Links is an anime based card game with a ton of different cards that allow players to be as creative with their strategies as possible.

If you are a fan of deck-building card games and you haven’t yet played Yugioh, I would highly recommend you do so because it doesn’t get any better than this.

Crash Drive 3

The next game on this list is probably the most fun game that you play on your mobile device and PC. Crash Drive 3 is the definition of how insane the racing + obstacle car games can be. This game is filled to the brim with a ton of game modes. These include playing party games with your friends by completing some of the most insane challenges or competing with them in the most intense game of tag.

Crash Drive 3 doesn’t run out of fun game modes and neither does it run out of Crazy fun vehicles be it police cars, tanks, sports cars and whatnot. It’s one of the best games to play if you don’t want to get bored for a LONG LONG time.

Pokemon Unite

Pokemon Unite is Pokemon’s first MOBA title that’s coming out this year and so far it looks like Unite is going to become one of the BEST games to play in 2022. Coming from Pokemon and developers Tencent, Unite sure seems promising. It will have the classic MOBA 5v5 battles but with Pokemon twist. According to what we know so far about the game, there will be a ton of Pokemons to choose from and the gameplay will be somewhat similar to the legendary MOBA title, League of Legends.

Genshin Impact

Making its way to the mobile market, Genshin Impact just took the whole world by storm by becoming the MOST selling game in a matter of months. The game has it all: captivating graphic style, amazing character design, flawless animation, and a very addicting multiplayer feature.

The game features a ton of quests, cute anime characters, stunning graphics and so much more. It is one of the only games that originated from the local market of China and spread out to become a global sensation in the whole world, making BILLIONs of dollars in record time. And now you can play the game cross-platform, which is the best that could happen in 2021!

Fortnite Battle Royale

Fortnite became the best Battle Royale title of all time with millions of players around the world. The game has become one of the TOP streamed games in the world, getting millions of views on platforms such as Twitch and YouTube.

But what makes it even better than most of the other Battle Royale games is the fact that you can cross-play Fortnite on your Mobile device as well. And that is insane for a game with amazing visuals and a stunningly detailed world.

Minecraft

Sandbox games are pretty popular in the world and the name tops the list for not only the best Sandbox title in the world but one of THE BEST games in the entire market, period. I am talking about Minecraft, the game made of simple blocks that has taken the whole world by storm.

Minecraft allows you to do pretty much anything that you want, be it exploring the MASSIVE world filled with crazy things. There are challenges to take on, mobs to kill, worlds to explore, homes to build and vehicles to ride.

