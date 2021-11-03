Top 5 Ways To Increase Your Wi-Fi Speed at Home

—

If you notice that you are not getting good internet speeds, your router signal is probably the first to blame. Numerous factors affect the Wi-Fi speed, but the fact is that the wireless signal can make or break your overall internet experience at home.

One perfect scenario of it would be if you cannot load a web page when you are in another room. This is the best and most ideal time to improve the signal strength – and you can do that by following a few essential tips!

You can improve your WiFi speeds by optimizing your router’s internet settings, repositioning the hardware, changing the frequency band of your connection, and by resetting it!

There are several reasons why your connection is slow. Perhaps your router needs restarting, you need to perform an update, your internet provider may have a data cap, you need to clear the cache, and finally – you may need to switch providers.

Now let’s explore the top five ways for increasing your wireless speeds at home.

The Best Things To Do To Increase Wi-Fi Speed

1. Optimize the settings of your internet router

Start by testing different settings to see which one will improve the signal and the wireless speed.

Some routers have different wireless settings for playing video games or streaming than for everyday use. Experiment and turn on/off certain things to boost the Wi-Fi performance.

2. Reset the router

Resetting the router looks like a simple thing to do, yet it proves very effective sometimes.

Many people are searching for complex solutions when sometimes just a simple reset can do the trick. In the same way as restarting your computer can fix specific issues, restarting your wireless router can suddenly boost the connection and Wi-Fi speeds.

3. Angle the wireless antennas in different directions

Wireless internet signals sometimes weaken when they go through walls and other obstacles. Not all internet routers come with antennas, but if yours does, then angle them in a way that will help the signal travel more efficiently.

The good idea is to leave one antenna in a vertical direction and another horizontal to cover more space in your home and help the signal travel faster.

4. Choose a new wireless connection channel

Most routers have a standard 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi channel. Change this to a 5GHz Wi-Fi channel to improve internet speeds. Changing channels will bring less interference and larger bandwidth.

If your internet router is only limited to the 2.4 GHz band, select channels 1, 6, or 11 to see whether this will improve the Wi-Fi speed.

5. Buy a more modern, quality router

If you have an older router, perhaps it is time to search for a new one to bring you better speeds. Purchasing a quality router will be a good investment for you because that will eliminate many problems with internet speeds and other things.

Nowadays, there are all kinds of modern routers at affordable prices, so users have various options. A more modern router may also improve other features and make your internet network a lot more secure.

If you are still facing issues with your WiFi, you can visit this Tech blog for more troubleshooting guides or contact your service provider for help.

Can More Connected Devices Mean Slower Internet Speeds?

Most routers have been designed to cater to a specific number of devices only.

Should the devices exceed the recommended amount, there’s a tendency for them to share the overflow of the bandwidth, which, in effect, makes your wireless connection slower.

Look into your router by checking reviews and insights of your specific model to find out the ideal number of devices it can accommodate.

Would Using Wi-Fi Boosters Be Effective?

Another option you can look at and consider would be to use Wi-Fi boosters. And in case you’ve been living under a rock, these are complementary equipment you can use together with your Wi-Fi modem to improve Wi-Fi signals.

It’s like an extension of the Wi-Fi modem, allowing it to reach and extend to further places and spots within your household. In effect, the majority of the spots of your house wouldn’t have bad Wi-Fi signals!

Consider Upgrading Your Internet Speed

Maybe, the problem isn’t with your hardware, or the number of devices connected; what if the dilemma is rooting from the principal speed that your internet connection has been set to?

You ought to consider checking with your ISP to check the current speed that you have and see if there are improvements you can do with it.

If your Wi-Fi is sluggish and you’re finding different solutions to make it faster, try doing a power cycle first. Then, try optimizing the settings of the router and try modifying the frequency band it’s connected to. Consider using a Wi-Fi booster or upgrading your internet speed if the issue is still there.

Final Verdict

Slow internet is annoying – we all know it. And most of the time, we, the people give up on it, accepting our fate. Little did we know that there are actual ways to increase our Wi-Fi speeds at home!

