The world of programming is constantly evolving. There are a ton of languages to develop a required single-page web or web application. Whether you want to accomplish a simple application or even the most intricate one, you have to go with the most sophisticated and stable codes to produce the desired outcomes. Angular JS is the one promising language to look forward to. Indeed, there are umpteen ways to use the language to drive valuable results for your company by developing a successful web page or web application.

A Brief Overview about Angular JS

Angular JS is a simple server-side framework that works well to organize javascript codes and provide interactive yet responsive web pages. The language provides dynamic interactivity to the HTML. Moreover, the application is completely easy to test and to work with using Jquery. The language is developed by Google in 2010.

Angular Js is largely a community-based framework that will continue to be under Long Term Support until 2021. It works by first reading the HTML with an additional programming attribute.

Angular JS vs. React Js

Angular JS is an MVC-based full-fledged java framework for building application’s components of HTML-based languages. It is easy to use, test, and deploy as compared to other languages. Typescript which is a combination of HTML + javascript is prominently used. The language is developed by Google.

While on the other hand, Reach Js is developed by Facebook which is another language for javascript libraries. The language utilized javascript + JSX and XML like javascript code. So while both the languages look identical, Angular is a far better option for large web-based applications while React JS can be used to develop native iPhone and Android applications.

Top Reasons to Choose Angular JS for Front End Development

1. Ease of Use

With easy-to-use, scalable, and responsive applications, it is easy to save time on developments and reduce the time on marketing. The most prominent feature of this language is its ability to deliver professional web applications and websites with minimal codes. To apply different data models, there is no need to apply directives of codes.

2. Works on the Client Side

Being so versatile, it allows you to develop front-end applications without actually making changes to the backend. It operates on the client-side. This means – it can flexibly operate both on desktop and mobile browsers.

3. Easy Testing

The whole testing process is extremely easy. It generally happens due to the framework of Angular JS which makes testing a piece of cake. Due to the fact, the different units are easy to manipulate within the application. It allows developers to load the required service with the help of the module separation function and implement automated testing.

4. It Comes with Filters

Angular JS unlike other languages comes with a different number of filters. It offers significant advantages in terms of minimizing redundant functions. With a built-in filter library for numbers, consonants, currency, rating, lower-upper case letters, and more, the developers can transform the library filters into responsive designs in no time. Even more, a new filter can be created from scratch by simply registering a new filter.

5. Bidirectional Data Link

It is one of the most unique capabilities of Angular JS language. Perhaps this is why it is highly recommended to be used in web apps. When used, any changes made in the application is ought to reflect in the front interface or vice versa.

6. SPA Features

Single page request – Abbreviated as SPA and Angular JS is closely associated. It aims at providing users with capacity validation. It had a lot of advantages for the developers allowing them to make use of forms and the form controller notes their status. With the help of data, developers can instantly change the behavior of HTML elements. Another impressive thing about the language is that you can create your validations without waiting for the application of in-built validations. It is incredibly helpful in creating validations, plus, it shows errors for the whole form as well.

7. Enhanced Development Support from the Community

Google provides extended support to developers on its platform to let the Angular JS platform thrive. There are a lot of choices when it comes to developing front-end applications using the programming resources and framework. With continuous improvement and dedicated support from the members of this worldwide community, periodic evaluation and knowledge enhancements are done for the developments in technology. If you want to get more out of this technology, hiring an Angular JS development company is a far more feasible option.

No doubt, there are versatile choices of programming languages for front-end development, but the ability to be upgraded and migrate makes it far more potent in general than other frameworks.

