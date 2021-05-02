Top SEO Trends for 2021

—

SEO has been with us for several years now. As a business owner, you need to leverage SEO to take your venture to the next level. This is a strategic way of creating a site that will appeal to search engines and people. The main idea is to help your target audience, and potential customers find your website faster, and of course, boost your rate of conversion.

There are millions of users online, and they are looking to buy from businesses like yours. It would be best to bridge the gap between yourself and these users by using an excellent digital marketing strategy by collaborating with an SEO company.

In the very competitive business space, you need to stand out for your business to grow. While other competitors are focusing on traditional marketing strategies, you, on the other hand, should focus on SEO. Here are some leading SEO trends that you need to verse yourself with to guide your digital marketing efforts.

1. Voice search

There is no doubt that voice search is becoming popular by the day among online users. Users love the feature because it is easy to use, and it gives them what they are looking for faster. Already a significant percentage of the users are using the tool.

Users will prefer being on platforms that allow them to search for products and services using their voice. Optimizing your website for voice search will give you a competitive edge.

The first step is to make your website mobile responsive. The devices are accessible and convenient, and people are more likely to use them for voice search. Using long-tail keywords and creating content that will directly answer users’ questions will also go a long way. You can get an SEO company to help you with this as they have vast experience beneficial to you and your business.

2. Playing with long-tail keywords

Long-tail keywords account for a large percentage of all web searches. Most people use long-tail keywords when making internet searches. The keywords support better conversation rates, and they also provide context to your content.

Finding long-tail keywords is achievable; because you only need to use google variations and suggestions. You can also look at your search query reports and analytics to get further insight.

3. Outstanding user experience

The highlight of any products sold or services rendered is user experience. 88% of customers do not shop from a business again after having a bad experience. Therefore, it is crucial to prioritize user experience.

Providing a good UX also means offering an efficient user interface. You can give your customers a great experience by delivering a fast loading time. Having an interface that is easy to navigate and incorporating user-friendly URLs also helps. Lastly, streamlining your web design will help shoppers find various functions more effortlessly.

4. High-quality content

Your content will always carry the day, whether it is in the form of animations, written posts, or infographics. That is because your content makes for an outstanding traffic magnet. Curating your content should be an essential strategy for taking your business to the next level. When your content is consistent, valuable, and relevant to your audience, you will undoubtedly draw the right audience

5. Automation

As often mentioned, SEO results are not overnight. It takes time and hard work for businesses to reap the benefits of SEO. While that is the case, it does not mean that some of the SEO tasks cannot be automated.

In 2021, the amount of content generated through artificial intelligence will increase significantly; simultaneously, the businesses will be able to remain competitive by avoiding penalties that can affect their ranks.

Automation will address most of the SEO technical pains. Already, there are a couple of SEO tools for the job. Some of the tasks they will be doing include automatic keyword generation. The tools will also help with the monitoring of backlinks and analyzing ranking.

The tools will come in handy in empowering web admins with the information they need to improve their SEO strategies. This includes visibility scores, ranking data even for the competitors, and market analysis, to mention a few.

6. The use of long-form content

One would think that when it comes to SEO, the shorter the content, the better. However, an interesting trend was witnessed in 2020, and it is set to continue in 2021. Web pages with long-form content were seen to perform better than the ones with shorter content.

You need to consider therefore changing your content marketing strategy and focus on long content. Note that long-form content comes with the opportunity for higher search rankings. More so, with long-form content, you are bound to generate more backlinks.

Users also tend to share the longer content more than the short ones. The correlation between the number of shares and content length is pretty impressive. Users will want to share content they find more detailed or comprehensive with their friends or other interested persons.

The other benefit of long-form content is that it will earn you more dwell time. As you know, the longer visitors stay on your page, the more helpful the information is considered. A visitor will take longer to read through 3000 words, compared to a 1000-word article, there will be a significant difference in the dwell time.

7. Local SEO

Local SEO has become very important in digital marketing. Local results prove to be most relevant for audiences seeking solutions that they can purchase. This trend has therefore allowed businesses to make more profit. Searches such as “tonight” and “near me” have increased exponentially. Additionally, almost half of all searches on Google are local.

To master your local SEO, you could do things such as taking advantage of local business directories and cashing in on local keywords.

Conclusion

SEO doesn’t only benefit big corporations. Look out for the above trends and more to come and act on them. This way, your SEO game will remain on top. You will increase your visibility, drive more traffic, and get more conversions and sales.

