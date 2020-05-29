Valve Index Accessories

—

The Valve Index is a topnotch VR headset from Valve that was commercially released in 2019 on 1st May. Valve’s signature VR system, Valve Index, comes equipped with numerous versatile features making it one of the most excellent VR platforms. Many VR aficionados and hardcore gamers will go out of the way to get a Valve Index headset its steep price notwithstanding.

As an excellent gaming platform, Valve relies heavily on Steam, which archives a good collection of high-quality VR PC games. So, the very first thing you’ll need a heavy-duty gaming PC for making the most of the Valve Index. Apart from that, you’ll need the appropriate accessories for using the Valve Index to the hilt.

Some of the accessories you’ll indispensably need are VR cover, anti-slip controller skin, extension cables, and so on.

Valve Index Technical Specifications:

Display: Dual LCD 16000 X 1440

Dual LCD 16000 X 1440 FOV (Field of View): up to 130°

IPD: 58mm-70mm range

Frame Rate: 80/90/144Hz

Tracking: SteamVR 2.0 sensors (companionable with Steam VR 1.0 &2.0 Base Stations)

Mic: Dual-Microphone Arrangement

Connections: Display port 1.2, USB 3.0, 1M Breakaway Trident Connector, 5M tether

Cameras: RGB, stereo 960 x 960 pixels

Audio: Built-in 37.5mm off-ear, impedance 6 Ohms, frequency response 40Hz-24Khz

Must-Have Accessories for Valve Index

VR Cover

The Valve Index comes with a snug face cover or pad with an ergonomically designed head-holder that should fit comfortably. However, many gamers had reported perspiring heavily when they went for extended gaming sessions. The continuous stream of sweat from your face will eventually seep into the face gasket, adversely affecting its effectiveness.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Made of high-quality foam, the VR cover guarantees comfortableness, especially when you’re immersed in gaming for hours. Nevertheless, the Valve headset could become dysfunctional in the long run if it is continuously affected by sweat and grime. Therefore you should take good care of your VR cover to make sure that you can use it for years on end.

After every gaming session, use a sterile wipe for getting rid of the dirt and sweat from the face gasket. Once in a while, say every two weeks, take out the VR cover and clean it thoroughly. You can rinse the cover manually or put it in the washing machine along with other clothes and garments.

When you buy the VR cover, you’ll receive an additional unit that you can use as a replacement. You also get wipes along with the VR cover package, which comes in perfectly handy, allowing you to use them when you’re not gaming. On the other hand, replacement foam is included in the package that comes to your aid when the original one becomes unusable.

Anti-slip Controller Skin/Grip Cover

When you’re gaming for hours on end, it is not only your head that perspires but your hands as well. You have to keep your hands continuously on the controllers to monitor game progression, which could make them sweat profusely. Hence, you should go for a premium quality anti-slip controller grip cover to protect the controllers from your sweat’s salinity.

The top quality anti-slip controller sleeve is made from sweat-proof material, which makes it durable and resilient. On the other hand, the ergonomic design of the anti-slip controller skin ensures that it fits comfortably on your hands. Additionally, the anti-slip grip cover features straps that firmly tether it to your hands.

The adjustable hand straps can be tied following the size of the user’s hands. You can use the controller grip cover without obstructing the finger tracking sensors embedded in the controller console or handle.

VR Prescription Lenses

If you wear prescription spectacles, then you may struggle to get the most out of your Valve Index VR headset. To continue wearing your glasses while you’re playing can make you feel uncomfortable. On the other hand, your spectacles could even end up damaging the Valve Index’s lenses.

Many Valve Index users went on record by reporting that they scraped and grazed the Index’s lenses while they were playing wearing glasses. When you put on the Index VR headset, it fits tightly, hardly leaving any room for your prescription glasses. You can opt for the VR Optiker prescription lenses to get around this problem.

Cable Management System

The extension cables of the Valve Index placed on the floor could make you susceptible to trips and falls. On the other hand, the wires could become tangled or knotted in due course, resulting in the cables becoming damaged. Investing in a quality cable management system will help boost the shelf life of your Index’s cables.

Cleaning Kit for Headset

Before putting on your Index VR headset, make sure you wipe or clean your Index VR headset. Wiping the VR headset before wearing it ensures that you have an immersive gaming experience. Using a microfiber wipe or cloth helps keep the VR headset squeaky clean without causing damage to the lens.

For cleaning the headset lenses, always use a cleaning set containing glass cleaning spray and microfiber wipes.

VR Stand

The Index’s VR headset, together with controllers and extension cables, takes up a lot of space on your tabletop, making it appear messy. You can go for a headset display holder or VR stand for keeping the play area organized and ordered.

VR Ready GPU

You need a highly receptive VR–ready GPU for an unparalleled and unique gaming experience. If you do not have one, you can buy the Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1070 G1.

—

This content is brought to you by Alan Sexton.

Photo: Shutterstock