Ways You Can Keep Your Cell Phone Safe

—

Robbery and theft are common practices these days. For example, you would be out just minding your business when a snatcher might attack you and steal your phone. Or a thief might slide your phone from your purse or back pocket while you are distracted. Getting your phone stolen and misplaced is common but let us tell you about the ways you can protect your phone and prevent it from being taken away from you forever.

As we all know, our mobiles contain a big chunk of our lives. All the vital data is stored in your phone and losing it can cause immense loss. All your contacts, your documents, and pictures, along with videos, are lost right with it. Once you lose your phone, there is no way you can get your hands on your data if you didn’t prepare for this beforehand. Here are the measures you should take to be on the safer side of things.

Number tracker

When you have lost your phone, the first thing to do is to track it with your phone number using a number tracker. You can find location by phone number in just a few minutes. Trackers have been beneficial as people have saved their phones in time and get it back from the thief before they get away.

A number tracker can be beneficial as it gives you an idea of where the person who has your phone is headed to. Then, you can follow them yourself or get the police involved.

Filing a report

You must file a report against a missing phone in the first 2 hours of getting your phone stolen. It’s essential that you have help as soon as possible and people on the go to find your phone. Having officers with you leads to greater chances of finding your phone as they are experienced and ensure your protection. For instance, when the victim starts chasing the thief themselves, they are attacked and harmed with no one to help them.

Uploading data on iCloud

For IOS users, iCloud is a fantastic feature. It lets you upload your data on iCloud so that if you ever lose your phone, you have all your data secured in one place. You can access this data from another device, and in this way, your information is protected. However, one con is that this is a prudent step; you must upload all your files on iCloud beforehand. If you haven’t backed up your files, they cannot be accessed and are lost forever until you find your phone again.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Safe places for phones

Another precaution you can take to prevent your phone from getting stolen is keeping it in a safe place. Most people have their phones tucked in their back pockets, easily accessible but in great danger. The back pocket is the most accessible place to steal from. A pickpocket will slide your phone smoothly out of your back pocket, and you won’t notice a thing. Most phones are stolen from back pockets, and they are a common target.

You must keep your phone in your front pant pockets or in the front pockets of your jackets that you can zip close. Zips act as further safety and even prevent your phone from simply falling out. In addition, the closed zipped compartment in purses is a good option for women if you are not wearing jeans or a jacket.

Wrapping it up

These are all the helpful tips we have heard repeatedly used by people to protect their most used and prized possession, their cell phones. It’s no doubt that your phone contains private data that can prove dangerous if leaked. In addition, there are plenty of personal videos and pictures that you would not wish to get out in the open. Hence, it’s always better to follow precautions and act quickly if you fall into a situation where you lose your phone or are stolen.

—

This content is brought to you by Shahbaz Ahmed.

Shutterstock