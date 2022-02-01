What Is a Proxy Server?

—

A proxy provider is a bridge between you and the Internet. It is a middleman server that keeps end users separate from the website that they want to be on.

Proxy servers provide a number of levels of security, privacy, and functionality depending on your needs, use case, or company policies.

If you’re using a proxy server, then all Internet traffic is going to flow through this server once you have requested it. This request is then going to come back through the same proxy server and then the data is going to be forwarded from the website to you. If this is all that it is good for, then why bother with a proxy server?

Why not just send the information to the website and back? Well, a proxy server does a lot more than just forwarding web requests, all in the name of network performance and data security.

Proxy servers are the web filter and the firewall , and they also provide shared network connections, and can even speed up common requests. A high-quality proxy server is going to keep you protected from the bad stuff out there. They can also offer you a really good level of privacy.

How Does a Proxy Server Work?

Every computer that wants to be on the Internet needs an IP address. This is kind of like your computer’s street address. This way, the Internet knows how to send the right information to the right computer by identifying them through their IP address.

So, a proxy server is a computer on the Internet that has its own IP address that your computer is aware of. When you send your web requests, they are going to go to the proxy server first.

Then this proxy server is going to make that web request for you, and collect your response from the webserver, and then forward you the web page data so that you can see the page on your computer. It is going to make changes to the information you sent, although you will still see the information that you want.

It is going to change your IP address so that the webserver isn’t able to locate you directly. It is also able to encrypt your data, which means that your data will be unreadable in transit. It can even block access to specific web pages, based on your IP address.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The Best Proxies Out There

You definitely need to be careful when it comes to choosing a proxy server and industry.

We know of some of the best proxies in the industry, but we also know of some proxies out there that you will want to avoid, because at the end of the day, not all companies can be trusted, and not all proxies are legit.

Please do your research and due diligence and be sure to take advantage of any free trials on offer.

We also suggest that you avoid free ones because free ones are never going to offer you the security that you need.

—

This content is brought to you by Habib Khan.

Shutterstock