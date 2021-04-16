What is PrivacyWall? Meet the Google Alternative for Privacy

—

Tired of Google tracking you? Here! Meet the Google alternative for privacy. If you are an internet user, you should better know that for a user, everything comes down to privacy at the end. It was a matter of concern for me when I found out that almost every search engine has access to my private data, including my financial and personal issues. Every day my search queries and IP address was tracked by non-private search engines. Like you, I was worried until I found out about PrivacyWall.

PrivacyWall – Private Search Engine

I used to read reviews about everything about what I am going to use. When I visited PrivacyWall, I also read reviews and ratings of people who are already using it. I was amazed that I didn’t know about them even though100,000 people are using it every day. But this made me curious to know why such a vast community is using it every day? Why is it so popular among the people? Like me, you will have these questions in your mind when you switch to PrivacyWall after reading this article. But you must know why you do this. Let’s discuss.

Most of the search engines collect private data for advertising agencies to make more money by targeting ads. Your data is not in safe hands unless you use a private search engine. Google has almost 277 million searches per hour and 5.4 billion a day, but despite having so many users, Google’s privacy bothered me. Yes! Google collects data to know how you use their services. Your data like cookies, location, and searches stored in Google servers even deleted by you. It means your highly personal data can be disclosed at any time. When you search anything from Google, the search queries are collected, used to display ads on your wall. Besides, have a look at PrivacyWall Privacy Policy.

Without delay, I dumped Google and switched to the PrivacyWall because of its excellent policies regarding protecting your private data. The best thing I found about its privacy is it does not log search activity up to user-level. I highly recommend it because it does not use cookies to identify users and does not associate searches with users. That’s what a user wants. To understand how it works, go and check out the Privacy Policy of PrivacyWall.

Safe and Trusted

I experienced many search engines that did not slay cookies and viruses and allowed me to use a non-secure version of their website (Non-SSL). It means they are directly willing to leak my private data and have it fall into third parties’ hands to target ads and make more money. But I trusted PrivacyWall, and that is because I didn’t see any of the single policies using PrivacyWall that would disturb my privacy. PrivacyWall slays cookies and viruses daily to secure my sensitive data and called themselves a #UnSearchEngine, which is true. With millions of searches every day and users in over 22 countries of the world, PrivacyWall will only become more popular every day.

Hidden IP Address

That’s how #UnSearchEngine made you anonymous. The PrivacyWall doesn’t redirect you to the other pages like other search engines. You can feel free to search anything here without being worried that your IP address will be stolen.

How PrivacyWall protects IP Address?

PrivacyWall protects your IP address when browsing on the Internet and prevents referrer leakage using the meta referrer attribute to prevent the URL from being passed on to a website. Instead of your IP address, all the websites see that the user is visiting from https://www.privacywall.org .

Using PrivacyWall, takes you to Private View mode where you can search anything without any fear that websites will not know what searches you are conducting. That’s how PrivacyWall hides your IP address and protects your privacy.

PrivacyWall – Easy to Find

Whether a search engine is available on all of the social media platforms or not? Can it be easily found? These are the things that highly impact users and made them decide they should use it or not? Because these things show professionalism.

I found PrivacyWall on almost all of the popular social media platforms with millions of followers. And this is something that made me even more confident of it because something that millions of people are following and using, of course, is reliable, so trustworthy to so many people. You should also check PrivacyWall’s channels on these platforms so you would decide you should use them or not.

Here you’ll find PrivacyWall on these social media links:

You can visit PrivacyWall on these social media platforms by just clicking the above links. I appreciate the worthy workings and their support to the community that how they spread happiness. PrivacyWall search engine has donated to causes such as World Central Kitchen, Feeding America and did a Twitter Toy Drop to help spread a little joy on Christmas.

That’s appreciating that a search engine and the people running it show their patriotism and love for the country by supporting and providing services and contributing to the community’s nourishment. Undoubtedly, this is a sign of compassion for humanity.

PrivacyWall – How to Install Extensions?

As I mentioned above, the PrivacyWall is used by 100,000 people per day; that’s all because PrivacyWall has introduced the simplest structures for installation forAndroid and Windows. They provide an in-depth guide for the people to install just by following simple steps quickly.

I’ve provided you with a step-by-step guide to download/install the PrivacyWall search engine’s extensions, even if you are using Chrome or installing it in Firefox or direct app.

You will be directed to the PrivacyWall installation page via the links provided. You can access them through these links and also easily find them on the Internet. The rest is up to you what kind of extension you want to install.

After reaching the installation page, click on the download/install button and benefit from a search engine that protects your privacy.

Note: Click add to the desktop, Only for Google Chrome Extension. For any other details, feel free to reach https://www.privacywall.org/.

This content is sponsored by Ali Raza.

Photo: Shutterstock